After Rohit Sharma's India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with the loss in the semi-finals vs England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night (November 11), Gautam Gambhir has made a big statement. The former Indian opener, who played two match-winning knocks in 2007 T20 World Cup final as well as 2011 ODI World Cup final, said that Ex-India captain MS Dhoni should be hailed for winning three ICC trophies. Not to forget, India last won an ICC tournament back in 2013 when Dhoni-led side beat England in the final of the Champions Trophy to claim the cup. Since then, India have lost 2 finals and 4 semi-finals in ICC events.

"Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don't think any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies," Gambhir said while speaking at Star Sports.

Dhoni has won India 3 trophies: ICC 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 respectively. Two of these championships came abroad in South Africa and England. As soon as India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup, social media was abuzz with reactions of the fans who remembered 'good old Dhoni days' when winning ICC events had become a norm.

Rohit Sharma, the captain, has been questioned for taking a wrong team to the World Cup. He is also being slammed for his poor form as he and KL Rahul continued to give India bad starts throughout the World Cup. That is being seen as one of the biggest reasons behind India's poor show in the competition this time.