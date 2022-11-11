topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

'India were under pressure because...', Shoaib Akhtar makes a BIG statement after India get knocked out of T20 World Cup

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Akktar speaks on what went wrong for Rohit Sharma's Team India in the semi-final against England

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'India were under pressure because...', Shoaib Akhtar makes a BIG statement after India get knocked out of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's Team India got knocked out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10) after a massive 10-wicket loss to Jos Buttler's England in the semi-finals at the Adelaide Oval. India managed to make 168/6 at the end of 20 overs but England chased down the target in just 16 overs with all wickets in hand courtesy fiery knocks from Buttler and Alex Hales. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a big statement after India's ouster from the World Cup, saying that Men in Blue were outclassed and outplayed in the semi-finals by England. He said that India failed to create any pressure on England. 

Also Read: '152/0 vs 170/0': Pak PM recalls India's humiliating 2021 defeat after Rohit Sharma-led side lose by 10 wickets to England

"Pressure toh tha. Kyuki ek team jo tournament se bahar ho rahi thi woh final pahuch gayi. Dusri cheez ye hai ki aap ganda khele ho. Isme ki doray nahi hai. Unhone aapko outclass kiya. Buttler ne koi chance diya hi nahi. India ne upe pressure banaya hi nahi. India kabhi match mein tha hi nahi. (India were under pressure because one team who was on way out had made it to final. Secondaly, India played badly. England outclassed you. Buttler did not give any chance to them. India never looked to create any pressure on them)," Akhtar told Zee News from Islamabad. 

Team India will now have to take a flight home while some members will now travel to New Zealand to take part in a bilateral series vs New Zealand in New Zealand. The course correction will now begin with some players getting dropped while others making way for younger players who are more suitable for the format. This World Cup could be last for the likes of Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as return to the team in this format looks impossible for them after such a bad show. Even question marks are being raised on future of seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Live Tv

Ind vs EngT20 World Cup 2022Shoaib Akhtarindian cricket teamRohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia knocked outt20 world cup semifinalFinal T20 World Cup 2022

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup