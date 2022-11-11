Rohit Sharma's Team India got knocked out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10) after a massive 10-wicket loss to Jos Buttler's England in the semi-finals at the Adelaide Oval. India managed to make 168/6 at the end of 20 overs but England chased down the target in just 16 overs with all wickets in hand courtesy fiery knocks from Buttler and Alex Hales. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a big statement after India's ouster from the World Cup, saying that Men in Blue were outclassed and outplayed in the semi-finals by England. He said that India failed to create any pressure on England.

"Pressure toh tha. Kyuki ek team jo tournament se bahar ho rahi thi woh final pahuch gayi. Dusri cheez ye hai ki aap ganda khele ho. Isme ki doray nahi hai. Unhone aapko outclass kiya. Buttler ne koi chance diya hi nahi. India ne upe pressure banaya hi nahi. India kabhi match mein tha hi nahi. (India were under pressure because one team who was on way out had made it to final. Secondaly, India played badly. England outclassed you. Buttler did not give any chance to them. India never looked to create any pressure on them)," Akhtar told Zee News from Islamabad.

Team India will now have to take a flight home while some members will now travel to New Zealand to take part in a bilateral series vs New Zealand in New Zealand. The course correction will now begin with some players getting dropped while others making way for younger players who are more suitable for the format. This World Cup could be last for the likes of Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as return to the team in this format looks impossible for them after such a bad show. Even question marks are being raised on future of seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.