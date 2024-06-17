Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir has been linked with the post of India's head coach for months and now it is all but certain that Gambhir will be taking over the position. Gautam Gambhir will take over from current Indian coach Rahul Dravid who's contract is set to expire after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. According to a report of Dainik Bhaskar, Gambhir's appointment will be made official in the coming days by the BCCI. All of the conditions set by Gambhir have been accepted.

Gambhir's Demands

Gautam Gambhir had one demand before accepting the position of the Indian head coach and that was he be allowed to choose his own support staff. This demand of Gambhir's was accepeted by the BCCI. "We have held talks with Gambhir to become the head coach of the Indian team. He will replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source told Dainik Bhaskar. When Ravi Shastri was made head coach he had replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach with Vikram Rathour. The report submitted to the BCCI also revealed that Gambhir will be making changes to the support staff and also the team and it's players.

Gambhir Coaches KKR To IPL Glory

Under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders recently clinched the 2024 Indian Premier League Title. The way he mentored and led the KKR side has received a lot of praise and has put him as the top candidate for the job of the coach of the Indian National Team. During a recent event Gambhir said, "there is no bigger honour than coaching the national team. I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well." Gambhir as a player for India has also been a part of key moments. He was part of the squads that won the T20 World Cup back in 2007 and played a key match winning knock of 97 in the 2011 ODI World Cup final which India eventually won against Sri Lanka.