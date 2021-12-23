हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPL 2021-22

GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Final match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 7:30 PM IST December 23

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Final- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GG vs JK, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lanka Premier League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Final match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 7:30 PM IST December 23
Galle Gladiators will face Jaffna Kings in the LPL 2021 Final. (Source: Twitter)

Galle Gladiators will lock horns against Jaffna Kings for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 title when the two sides face off in the final on Thursday (December 23). The stage is set and the winner will lift the trophy, Gladiators got their final spot with a convincing victory over Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 1. Kusal Mendis is in great form, momentum is with the Gladiators as they are coming with a three-match win streak.

On the other hand, Jaffna Kings defeated Dambulla Giants by 23 runs in Qualifier 2 of the LPL. Kings showcased a great batting performance in their last fixture, a 122-run opening partnership for the opening wicket shows how confident and persistent they are to lift the trophy.  

Match Details

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, Final

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Date & Time: December 23rd at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV website and app

GG vs JK Dream11 Team

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice Captain: Kusal Mendis

Wicket Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando

All Rounders: Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga 

Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

GG vs JK LPL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Anwar Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Amir

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Ashan Randika, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPL 2021-22Lanka Premier LeagueDream 11final matchMohammad AmirRahmanullah GurbazJaffna KingsGalle Gladiators
Next
Story

US stun Ireland in historic T20I game

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Headlines: CM Yogi avoided question on Teni