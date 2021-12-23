GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 Final match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota at 7:30 PM IST December 23

Galle Gladiators will lock horns against Jaffna Kings for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 title when the two sides face off in the final on Thursday (December 23). The stage is set and the winner will lift the trophy, Gladiators got their final spot with a convincing victory over Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 1. Kusal Mendis is in great form, momentum is with the Gladiators as they are coming with a three-match win streak.
On the other hand, Jaffna Kings defeated Dambulla Giants by 23 runs in Qualifier 2 of the LPL. Kings showcased a great batting performance in their last fixture, a 122-run opening partnership for the opening wicket shows how confident and persistent they are to lift the trophy.
Match Details
Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, Final
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Date & Time: December 23rd at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV website and app
GG vs JK Dream11 Team
Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Vice Captain: Kusal Mendis
Wicket Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis
Batsmen: Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando
All Rounders: Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales
GG vs JK LPL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs
Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Anwar Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Amir
Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Ashan Randika, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana