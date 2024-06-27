Glenn Maxwell And Jos Buttler: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Jos Buttler and Glenn Maxwell. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Glenn Maxwell ranks lower than Jos Buttler. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Glenn Maxwell loses to Jos Buttler. Glenn Maxwell in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 57. Jos Buttler gets a score of just 64 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a draw as Glenn Maxwell scores 64 as does Jos Buttler.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Jos Buttler has scored 64 points. As for Glenn Maxwell he gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Jos Buttler wins against Glenn Maxwell as Glenn Maxwell scores 0 points. Jos Buttler gets 64 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Jos Buttler wins again against Glenn Maxwell as Buttler gets a score of 64 whereas Glenn Maxwell again gets 0 points.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Glenn Maxwell loses against Jos Buttler. Glenn Maxwell gets an overall score of 26 points whereas Jos Buttler finishes with 64 points overall. Thus Jos Buttler takes the win in this social media comparison.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.