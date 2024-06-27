Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761092
NewsCricket
CSS

Glenn Maxwell And Jos Buttler: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Jos Buttler and Glenn Maxwell. Check out who scores higher!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Glenn Maxwell And Jos Buttler: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Jos Buttler and Glenn Maxwell. Check out who scores higher! 

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Glenn Maxwell ranks lower than Jos Buttler. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.  

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, Glenn Maxwell loses to Jos Buttler. Glenn Maxwell in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 57. Jos Buttler gets a score of just 64 in comparison to his opponent. 

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a draw as Glenn Maxwell scores 64 as does Jos Buttler. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Jos Buttler has scored 64 points. As for Glenn Maxwell he gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category. 

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Jos Buttler wins against Glenn Maxwell as Glenn Maxwell scores 0 points. Jos Buttler gets 64 in this category. 

Youtube Score 

In the Youtube category, Jos Buttler wins again against Glenn Maxwell as Buttler gets a score of 64 whereas Glenn Maxwell again gets 0 points.

Overall Score 

In the overall score, Glenn Maxwell loses against Jos Buttler. Glenn Maxwell gets an overall score of 26 points whereas Jos Buttler finishes with 64 points overall. Thus Jos Buttler takes the win in this social media comparison. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

 

vs

Glenn Maxwell

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 26
Digital Listening Score57
Facebook Score64
Instagram Score0
X Score0
YouTube Score0

vs

Jos Buttler

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 64
Digital Listening Score64
Facebook Score64
Instagram Score64
X Score64
YouTube Score64
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?