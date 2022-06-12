हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

'GOAT' MS Dhoni brings goats to his house, Sakshi Dhoni shares video - WATCH

&#039;GOAT&#039; MS Dhoni brings goats to his house, Sakshi Dhoni shares video - WATCH
MS Dhoni has added goats to the list of pets at his house in Ranchi.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is an animal lover and the world knows about this fact. In his home in Ranchi, he has several pets, from dogs to horses to parrots and other animals. Dhoni has added one more member to his family of pets and this time it is a pair of goats. Yes, goats. MSD's wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a Reel on her Instagram page where two goats can be seen razing in the the Dhoni farm house. In the Reel, one of the goats comes very close to the camera and poses for a while as if it knows that it is very close to being viral on the internet. 

Check out the video of the goats here:

Many fans also wrote in the replies that finally the GOAT has goats in his house. GOAT in sports is short form for Greates of All Time and MSD surely belongs to this list.

Not to forget, there is a pony also in the Dhoni household apart from several dogs. We have seen videos of MS running with his pony. He has also gifted a pony to his daughter Ziva on her last birthday. His fans are wishing to see more of MS in Sakshi's video but sadly he is not a part of the new video she has posted on her Instagram. 

MSD fans get hooked to Sakshi Dhoni's account as the former Indian captain does not post much on his social media these days. Dhoni will return to play in IPL 2023. Before CSK's last match in IPL 2022, he was asked whether he would be playing in IPL 2023, he said, "Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans." Till then, his fans would hope that he keeps getting features on Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram account. 

