GOOD BYE Bengal, Wriddhiman Saha finally signs to play for THIS side

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Wriddhiman Saha has decided to part ways from Bengal now. The 37-year-old cricketer has shifted his base to Tripura. He signed up to play for Tripura on Friday (July 8). Saha had flown to Tripura to meet the cricket board's officials for some talks and his deal has been confirmed. Saha had already taken NOC from Bengal team as he wanted to leave. Tripura's joint secretary Kishore Das had told media a day ago that Saha is coming to Tripura, not just as a cricketer but also as mentor. Saha's inclusion in Tripura will be a huge boost for cricket in North East as cricketers from the state will learn a lot from Indian Test veteran.

Saha has played in 40 Tests for India. He became a permanent member of the team after MS Dhoni stepped down as captain and retired from the longest format of the game in 2014. Saha scored 1353 runs in Tests at an average of 29.41, scoring 3 tons. He has featured in 9 ODIs for India too, scoring just 41 runs. Saha has been brilliat in IPL although he has not played a single T20I for India. In 144 games, he has scored 2427 runs, at an average of 25.28, scoring a hundred as well. Not to forget, he played a crucial role at top of the batting order in Gujarat Titans' playing XI in IPL 2022, giving the team good starts.

Saha has not yet retired from international cricket but he has been told by head coach Rahul Dravid that he will no more be considered for selection as Indian Test team is looking to invest in future.

The former Bengal player's Tripura stint may also help BCCI and IPL franchise find talen in North East India. It is the only part of India which remains unexplored as far as finding good national-level players is concerned.