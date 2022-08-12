Sourav Ganguly fans are excited and happy as their favourite cricketer will take the field again in what is expected to be an epic comeback from former Indian captain. The current BCCI president Ganguly will captain The Indian Maharajas in the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and the first game of the tournament vs World Giants has been dedicated to India's 75th year of independence. The first match will be hosted by Ganguly's homeground Eden Gardens in Kolkata on September 16 and it expected to be a spectacle as more than 50,000 crowd will cheer for 'Dada' and The Indian Maharajas team.

"This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, LLC, said in a release.

While Ganguly leads The Indian Maharajas, the World Giants will be captained by England's 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second edition of the LLC will commence a day after the special match, From September 17 till October 8, which will feature four teams taking part in a franchise-based format. Overall, 15 matches will be played this season over a period of 22 days.

Ganguly last played for India in a T20 game was for Pune Warriors vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, 2012. He has featured in many friendly games later on. He played 113 Tests in his illustrious career, scoring 7212 runs while he scored 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs he played. Ganguly is alo among India's greatest captains with many series and tournament wins under his belt. His fans would certainly be looking forward to watch him back on the field, setting field in his own unique style.