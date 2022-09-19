Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GJG vs MNT Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Gujarat Giants are set to take on Manipal Tigers in match no. 3 of the Legends League T20 2022. Giants were right on the money in their first clash of the tournament as they managed to chase a huge total 179 under 19 overs. The batting lineup is full of stars like Virender Sehwag, Kevin O'Brien, Parthiv Patel and more. On the other hand Manipal Tigers are also in good form with the likes of Mohammad Kaif and Pardeep Sahu displaying promising individual performances.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata

Date and Day: September 19, Monday

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Kevin O'Brien, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif

All-rounders: T Perera, RR Emrit, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, GP Swann, CB Mpofu, Rj Sidebottom

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Giants likely playing XI: V Sehwag(C), KJ O'Brien, T Perera, Yashpal Singh, RR Emrit, Parthiv Patel, MS Bisla, MJ McClenaghan, GP Swann, Ashok Dinda, KP Appanna

Manipal Tigers likely playing XI: M Kaif, RL Powell, SA Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Ravikant Shukla, T Taibu, RJ Sidebottom, P Awana, H Singh(C), CB Mpofu, M Muralitharan