Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GJG vs MNT Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints For Today's GJG vs MNT Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Gujarat Giants are set to take on Manipal Tigers in match no. 3 of the Legends League T20 2022. Giants were right on the money in their first clash of the tournament as they managed to chase a huge total 179 under 19 overs. The batting lineup is full of stars like Virender Sehwag, Kevin O'Brien, Parthiv Patel and more. On the other hand Manipal Tigers are also in good form with the likes of Mohammad Kaif and Pardeep Sahu displaying promising individual performances.
Match Details
Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata
Date and Day: September 19, Monday
Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel
Batters: Kevin O'Brien, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif
All-rounders: T Perera, RR Emrit, Corey Anderson
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, GP Swann, CB Mpofu, Rj Sidebottom
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XI
Gujarat Giants likely playing XI: V Sehwag(C), KJ O'Brien, T Perera, Yashpal Singh, RR Emrit, Parthiv Patel, MS Bisla, MJ McClenaghan, GP Swann, Ashok Dinda, KP Appanna
Manipal Tigers likely playing XI: M Kaif, RL Powell, SA Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Ravikant Shukla, T Taibu, RJ Sidebottom, P Awana, H Singh(C), CB Mpofu, M Muralitharan
