Former India captain Virat Kohli recently completed 200 million followers on Instagram thus becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat on the social media platform. Before completing the 200 million followers mark on Instagram, Kohli had surpassed Brazil superstar Neymar by becoming the third-most followed active athlete on the Facebook-owned platform. The India batter is now the world's third-most followed athlete on social media, after only football player Cristiano Ronaldo who has 451 million followers and Lionel Messi who has 334 million followers

One of the most followed athletes on social media, former Indian captain Kohli has over 49 million followers on Facebook. The former RCB captain has over 48 million followers on Twitter. Earlier last year, Kohli had scripted history by becoming the first Asian celebrity to achieve 150 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, was recently mocked by a fan for not having as many Instagram followers as his brother.

Troll commented, "Bechahara bhai ka 200 million subscribers ho gya saale ka 1 million v nhi huya" (Brother has hit 200 million subscribers and you don’t even have 1 million).

However, Vikas, who has 135K followers on Instagram, was not impressed by the dig and shut the troll with a befitting reply as he said, "Bache kuch productive karo… yaha gyaan mat banto.. (Kid, do something productive… don’t share unnecessary knowledge here)."

Notably, Vikas is an entrepreneur. He works closely with Virat and plays a vital part in the operations of his athletic wear firm, One8. Vikas is very active on social media and often posts videos of himself working out in the gym.