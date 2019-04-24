Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Twitter floods with wishes as Master Blaster turns 46

New Delhi: 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turns 46 today and fans can't contain their excitement. Social media is flooded with wishes for the cricket legend and hashtags 'Happy Birthday Sachin', 'God of Cricket', and 'Sachin Tendulkar' are trending on Twitter.

Take a look at some tweets here:

2011 World Cup winner

Most World Cup runs

Most World Cup centuries

Most World Cup fifties Happy birthday to the Little Master, @sachin_rt! pic.twitter.com/UdAM1u87z9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 24, 2019

Happy birthday, @sachin_rt! The legendary India batsman played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, amassing 34,357 international runs, including an incredible centuries! What is your favourite "Sachin! Sachin!" moment? pic.twitter.com/UK4tOvE6kQ — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2019

Happy birthday to India's Master Blaster, @sachin_rt! May you continue to inspire generations with your achievements. Blessings.#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/uOc3sm5cHP — Chowkidar Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) April 24, 2019

Happy birthday paji. A man I know who is a better human being than a cricketer.. PAJI WE LOVE YOU ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/EDVJdHrMk9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2019

‘Your attitude is what takes you forward in life’.

I shall never forget the valuable advices that you shared with me. Wish you a very happy birthday, @sachin_rt Sir. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/9aFPFhV7KN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2019

Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paaji! Always has the time for sharing his valuable knowledge. #HappyBirthdaySachin #legend pic.twitter.com/A3A1eZphSS — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 23, 2019

Here's wishing the Master Blaster a very happy birthday On this special day, we take a look at his iconic ODI double ton against South Africa Watch it herehttps://t.co/Ca2j3GWhEW #Legend #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/9YBfJlyGYR — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2019

Tendulkar is one of the biggest cricketers of all times and his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' showed his journey from a young boy to a legend. The film hit the screens on May 26, 2017. Earlier this month, the cricketer described India's World Cup victory in 2011 as the "biggest day of his life", while adding that he had never seen anything bigger than that in his long cricketing career.

Hailed by many as the ' God of Cricket', Sachin has several records to his credit and has guided the Indian Cricket team towards victory numerous times. He has appeared in 463 ODIs scoring 18,426 runs.

Here's wishing the legendary cricketer a very happy birthday!