close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Twitter floods with wishes as Master Blaster turns 46

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turns 46 today

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Twitter floods with wishes as Master Blaster turns 46
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

New Delhi: 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turns 46 today and fans can't contain their excitement. Social media is flooded with wishes for the cricket legend and hashtags 'Happy Birthday Sachin', 'God of Cricket', and 'Sachin Tendulkar' are trending on Twitter.

Take a look at some tweets here:

Tendulkar is one of the biggest cricketers of all times and his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' showed his journey from a young boy to a legend. The film hit the screens on May 26, 2017. Earlier this month, the cricketer described India's World Cup victory in 2011 as the "biggest day of his life", while adding that he had never seen anything bigger than that in his long cricketing career.

Hailed by many as the ' God of Cricket', Sachin has several records to his credit and has guided the Indian Cricket team towards victory numerous times. He has appeared in 463 ODIs scoring 18,426 runs.

Here's wishing the legendary cricketer a very happy birthday!

Tags:
Happy Birthday Sachin TendulkarSachin Tendulkar birthdaySachin tendulkarHappy Birthday SachinMaster Blaster
Next
Story

Shane Watson's 96 guides Chennai to six-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL 2019

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Why everyone want 'Modi' in Varanasi?