Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ tells why India always beat Pakistan in World Cup

One of the finest Indian openers Virender Sehwag turned 43 on Wednesday (October 20) just days before Team India face arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 24). While Sehwag may have retired from professional cricket but his insights on social media and in the commentary box are still priceless.

In a career spanning over 13 years, Sehwag played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, 19 T20Is and 104 IPL matches. The Delhi batter 8,586 with 23 centuries and six double tons in Test cricket. Bringing the same form of energy in ODIs, Sehwag hammered 8,273 runs, scoring 15 centuries and one double century.

Here are some of the birthday wishes received by Sehwag…

My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything! Happy birthday pal!

Have a great one @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/jyVE93ZLzD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 20, 2021

Happy Birthday to the man who was often the difference between a draw and a result. Have a great day partner @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/IW9ArKQcvh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 20, 2021

Many happy returns of the day @virendersehwag. Wish you a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/jDU0YvVNBM — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, in both the T20 and 50-over World Cup, Team Indian have never lost to Pakistan. Babar Azam’s side will look to create history and break the jinx against Virat Kohli’s unit. Sehwag has suggested that the build-up is no different from past years.

Talking on ABP News, Sehwag said, “We are hearing the same thing for the past so many years. And the build-up is always the same that it’s a huge game and it is. This topic is always in the discussion that Pakistan hasn't won a match against India in the World Cup and the debate about whether they can win this time is the same too.”

Sehwag believes that the T20 format gives Pakistan a better chance of beating India rather than the 50-over format. “But if we talk about the current scenario and this format then I think this is where Pakistan always has more chances because they might not play that well in the longer 50-over format. In this format, even one player can defeat any team. But still, Pakistan hasn't been able to do that, we’ll see what happens on the 24th,” said Sehwag.