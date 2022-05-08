हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Happy Mother's Day 2022

Happy Mother's Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other athletes wish their moms on special day

Many sports celebrities wished their mothers on the special occasion of Mother's Day

Happy Mother&#039;s Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other athletes wish their moms on special day
Source: Twitter

As the world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday (May 8) sports stars from different sports took their social media handles to wish their mothers with sweet messages for their mothers on the special occasion.

Checkout how different sportstars wished their mothers on the special occasion below...

Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster wished his mother writing, "We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! 

Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers"

Along with Sachin, many known names of Indian cricket like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina also posted heartfelt messages for their moms.

Checkout the other posts below...

Along with these stars, India's chess legend Viswanathan Anand remembered his late mother, Susheela Viswanathan by sharing an anecdote from his first Olympiad. Susheela introduced Anand to chess and even accompanied him to chess events.

