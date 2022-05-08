As the world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday (May 8) sports stars from different sports took their social media handles to wish their mothers with sweet messages for their mothers on the special occasion.

Checkout how different sportstars wished their mothers on the special occasion below...

Sachin Tendulkar

We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/2m8jSdm0QD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2022

The Master Blaster wished his mother writing, "We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love!

Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers"

Along with Sachin, many known names of Indian cricket like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina also posted heartfelt messages for their moms.

Checkout the other posts below...

Along with these stars, India's chess legend Viswanathan Anand remembered his late mother, Susheela Viswanathan by sharing an anecdote from his first Olympiad. Susheela introduced Anand to chess and even accompanied him to chess events.