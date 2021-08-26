हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England 2021

Happy retirement Virat Kohli! Barmy Army and social media taunt skipper after another cheap dismissal

This was the seventh time that James Anderson has scalped Virat Kohli in Test match cricket. The England pacer has joined Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the bowler to dismiss Kohli the most number of times in the longest format.

Happy retirement Virat Kohli! Barmy Army and social media taunt skipper after another cheap dismissal
England's James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli in the third Test at Leeds. (Photo: Reuters)

England pace bowler James Anderson and India captain Virat Kohli were at each other’s throat during the second Test. On Wednesday (August 25), the first day of the third Test here, the 39-year-old England veteran got the better of the talismanic Indian batsman having him caught behind for seven to complete his assault on India’s top-order.

Kohli’s misery didn’t end just there. Even as James Anderson and his England teammates celebrated the dismissal, which was the veteran pacer’s 629th Test scalp, the Barmy Army – a group of English fans – gave him musical farewell.

As Kohli trudged back to the pavilion with his head down, the English fans kept singing, ‘cheerio, cheerio’ (said as goodbye).

This was the seventh time that Anderson has scalped Kohli in Test match cricket. The England pacer has joined Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the bowler to dismiss Kohli the most number of times in the longest format.

The India skipper, who has aggregated only 69 in four innings of three Tests, failing to get even a half-century, had a war of words with the veteran England pacer on the fourth day of the second Test.

The Barmy Army had released a video on the incident. According to the video, Kohli got offended after Anderson had apparently said something.

“What was that? Huh?,” asked Kohli. “Swearing at me again? Like Jasprit? Huh?”

Anderson responded, “You can swear at me all you want. No one else can.”

Kohli then said, “You play by your own rules. You’re calling me a fucking prick for running too? This isn’t your backyard!”

The 39-year-old England pacer said, “I think bowlers can run through the crease too.”

Kohli then sealed the conversation saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.. chirp, chirp, chirp. This is what old age makes you do.”

Here’s how social media reacted…

 

 

Kohli might be seen as one of the best batsmen to ever grace the game, but the India skipper has now gone past 50 innings in international cricket without scoring a hundred. Kohli’s last hundred came way back in 2019 during the day-night Test against Bangladesh and ever since then, he has not gone past the three-figure mark across all formats.

In the ongoing Headingley Test against England, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Kohli went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Buttler held on to a simple catch.

So far in the series against England, Kohli has batted in four innings, managing to score just 69 runs with his best score coming in the first innings of the Lord’s Test wherein he registered 42 runs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England 2021Virat KohliJames Anderson
Next
Story

India vs Eng 3rd Test: English crowd throw ball at Mohammed Siraj, Watch

Must Watch

PT8M

DNA: People waiting for their turn in hell like situation at Kabul airport