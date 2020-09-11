Harbhajan Singh files complaint against realtor for non repayment of Rs 4 crore loan

The Greater Chennai Police are looking into a complaint filed by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh against a partnership firm for non repayment of loan amounting to Rs 4 crore.

"An FIR has not been registered yet. The case is being handled by senior officials," a police officer told IANS on Thursday.

The issue came to light on Wednesday when one of the partners of the firm, G. Mahesh, a realtor, approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail after he was summoned by the police for an enquiry.

On August 26, Harbhajan Singh had filed a complaint that he had loaned Rs 4 crore in 2015 to the firm Auraa Mega Investments, which was into real estate business.

One of the cheques issued by the firm towards loan interest bounced.

On his part, Mahesh said that he had got the loan after giving Harbhajan Singh the title deeds of a property located near here as security and all dues have been paid.