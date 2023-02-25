'Apne Dada Ko Bhul Gaye Kya?', Harbhajan Singh Picks MS Dhoni As His Captaincy Choice, Twitter Exposes His Double Standards

Indian cricket has been blessed with a plethora of great captains over the years, including Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Dhoni, in particular, was hugely successful, leading India to victory in all three ICC senior white ball events and occupying the number-one spot on the ICC Test rankings for 18 months. After his tenure, Virat Kohli took over as captain and became India's most successful Test captain. Now, the Indian team is being led by Rohit Sharma.

Recently, Harbhajan Singh, the legendary off-spinner, got involved in a fan debate about who the better captain is between Rohit and Virat. However, instead of picking one of the two options, Harbhajan surprised everyone by naming Dhoni as the best captain. This unexpected response sparked a meme fest on social media.

This is not the first time that Harbhajan has made headlines with his comments about Dhoni. Last year, he had made a viral remark questioning the captain's contribution to India's 2011 World Cup win, stating that credit should also be given to the other players.

Despite the debates and discussions surrounding Indian cricket captains, there is no denying the fact that the country has been blessed with some truly exceptional leaders who have taken the team to great heights. With Rohit Sharma at the helm, fans are eagerly waiting to see what new heights the Indian team can reach in the years to come.

"When Australia wins the World Cup at that time everyone says ‘Australia won the World Cup’. When India wins the World Cup at that time, eveeyone said, ‘MS Dhoni won the World Cup. Toh baaki ke 10 waha lassi peene gaye the?," said Harbhajan while speaking on Star Sports during the 2022 IPL

"What did the other 10 players do? What did Gautam Gambhir do? What did the others do? It’s a team game. When 7-8 players play well only then only your team will progress," Harbhajan added.