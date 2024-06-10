Hardik Pandya Hits Cold Shoulder Celebration, Rohit Sharma Follows Up As MI Tensions Decrease

Hardik Pandya has been under a lot of fire recently after he took over the captaincy of IPL side Mumbai Indians from Indian captain Rohit Sharma. After a dissapointing IPL, the all-rounder proved his worth in the all important India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. After not being able to score runs with the bat, Pandya proved himself with the ball after bowling 4 overs and giving just 24 runs with 6 runs an over and picked up two crucial wickets of Shadab Khan and Fakar Zaman.

Pandya Stars As India Beat Pakistan In Thrilling Contest

With a very small target of just 120 runs to chase for Pakistan, all of India's hopes were riding on the bowlers to somehow be able to defend what was India's lowest total ever in T20 cricket. Well the hopes were well placed as fantastic bowling performances by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya with the ball were able to restrict Pakistan to a score of just 113 and win the match which everyone thought was in the favour of Pakistan. Pandya bowled with a lot of line and discipline. He even bowled with a lot of variations thus puzzling the Pakistan batters. This resulted in Hardik Pandya picking up 2 wickets and giving just 24 runs in his six overs. After dismissing Shadab Khan with a short delivery which was caught by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Pandya hit a cold shoulder shrug celebration to futher provide injury to the Pakistani batter.

Rohit Follows Up Pandya Celebration

After Hardik Pandya picked up the wicket of Shadab Khan and hit the cold shoulder shrug celebrations, fans witnessed Rohit Sharma running to the all rounder and lifitng him up while hugging him. There has been a lot of speculations for the past few months that there are tensions between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after Pandya replaced Rohit as the captain of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. This move also did not sit well with the fans as Hardik Pandya was constantly booed and made fun of everywhere he went and faced severe social media backlash too.

Mumbai Indians Issues Resolved?

After seeing Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma celebrate together with much joy during India's game against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2024, fans seem to think that whatever issues the two Indian superstars seemed to have between them have been resolved and now it's all water under the bridge. This could prove to be good news for both Indian cricket fans as well as Mumbai Indian fans.