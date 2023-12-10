trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697455
Hardik Pandya Likely To Return To International Cricket After Ankle Injury In This Series

The saga of Hardik Pandya's ankle injury, sustained during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, took an unexpected turn.

In the dynamic realm of Indian cricket, all eyes are on the triumphant return of Hardik Pandya, the versatile all-rounder whose absence left a void in Team India's lineup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, recently shared crucial updates, shedding light on Pandya's injury recovery and the speculations surrounding his role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ankle Injury Chronicles: BCCI's Day-to-Day Monitoring

The saga of Hardik Pandya's ankle injury, sustained during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, took an unexpected turn. Jay Shah reiterated, "We are monitoring his day-to-day. He is at the NCA, working very hard. We shall let you know once he is back to full fitness," assuring fans of a comprehensive rehabilitation process.

The Countdown to Pandya's Comeback: T20 Series Against Afghanistan

The anticipation among Team India fans reached a crescendo as Jay Shah hinted at the possible return of Hardik Pandya during the T20 series against Afghanistan in January. Shah's statement, "Hardik Pandya could be fit for the Afghanistan T20 series," resonated with optimism, hinting at a potential revival of India's sixth-bowling prowess.

Pandya's Crucial Role: Awaiting the T20 World Cup Decision

As India braces for the T20 World Cup in June, speculations regarding Pandya's role in the tournament swirl within the cricketing community. The absence of Pandya during the ICC World Cup 2023 impacted Team India's dynamics, leading to crucial questions about his return. Jay Shah's unaltered statement has injected hope, indicating that Pandya might stage a comeback before the Afghanistan series, making him a potential asset for the T20 World Cup.

