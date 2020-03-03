Hardik Pandya scores 105 runs in 39 balls with 10 sixes, 8 fours in DY Patil T20 Cup

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a blitzkrieg 105 runs off just 39 balls for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup match on Friday.

Hardik, who is missing out of action at international level for the last five months after undergoing a back surgery, hit eight fours and 10 sixes in his memorable innings and helped Reliance 1 reach a commanding total of 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

37 ball Hundred For Hardik Pandya #DYPATILT20 What A Way To Bring Up His Century. 7 fours And 10 Sixes

Only 8 Dot Balls In His Innings. Kung Fu Pandya Rocks #HardikPandya @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/K3hCvwoJwm — Official Vikash Kumar Verma (@Officialverma5) March 3, 2020

This was Hardik's second club match post surgery and he performed superbly with the ball as well, claiming five wickets as Reliance 1 bundled out CAG for 151 to register a convicing 101 run win in their final league match.

The good news for Hardik was that his performance was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Hardik, 26, missed out of the New Zealand tour due to injury, but he had started bowling at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA) recently after returning from a check-up in UK.