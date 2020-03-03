हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya scores 105 runs in 39 balls with 10 sixes, 8 fours in DY Patil T20 Cup

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a blitzkrieg 105 runs off just 39 balls for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup match on Friday. 

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a blitzkrieg 105 runs off just 39 balls for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup match on Friday. 

Hardik, who is missing out of action at international level for the last five months after undergoing a back surgery, hit eight fours and 10 sixes in his memorable innings and helped Reliance 1 reach a commanding total of 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

This was Hardik's second club match post surgery and he performed superbly with the ball as well, claiming five wickets as Reliance 1 bundled out CAG for 151 to register a convicing 101 run win in their final league match.

The good news for Hardik was that his performance was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Hardik, 26, missed out of the New Zealand tour due to injury, but he had started bowling at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA) recently after returning from a check-up in UK.

