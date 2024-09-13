Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Picture Of Son Agastya With Ganpati Bappa During Ganeshotsav 2024 Celebration

In a delightful display of familial warmth and festive joy, Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The cricket star, known for his on-field prowess and off-field charisma, took to Instagram to showcase a special moment with his son, Agastya, amidst the vibrant Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities.

Also Read: Who Is Shubman Gill’s Rumored Girlfriend, Avneet Kaur? Know All About The Bollywood Actress - In Pics



Family Reunion Amidst Festivities



Hardik Pandya’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was notably marked by the return of his son Agastya, who, along with his mother Natasa Stankovic, returned to India earlier this month after spending time in Serbia. The joy of the reunion was evident as Hardik shared a touching Instagram story on September 12, featuring Agastya seated near Lord Ganesh's idol, capturing the essence of the festive spirit.



The Pandya family’s festive preparations were also highlighted by Hardik’s brother, Krunal Pandya, who shared a video documenting the arrival of Ganpati Bappa at their residence. The video provided a glimpse into the family's elaborate Ganeshotsav celebrations, showcasing their enthusiasm and devotion.



Personal Milestones and Changes



Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s journey has been one of public interest, marked by their marriage on May 31, 2020, and the birth of their son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. The couple renewed their wedding vows on February 14, 2023, celebrating their bond amidst the spotlight.

However, their journey has also faced challenges. Earlier this year, in July, the couple announced their separation through a joint statement. The statement confirmed their mutual decision to part ways while continuing to co-parent Agastya, demonstrating their commitment to their son's well-being despite personal differences.



Hardik Pandya’s Cricketing Endeavors



While Hardik Pandya has been a dynamic presence in Team India’s limited-overs formats, he has notably avoided red-ball cricket since 2018 due to injury concerns. The 30-year-old all-rounder, who has played 11 Test matches, scoring 532 runs and taking 17 wickets, has not featured in Test cricket since India’s tour of England in 2018.



Recently, Hardik hinted at a potential return to Test cricket, sharing videos of himself bowling with a red ball. His absence from the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 has been a topic of interest, but his upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting October 6 at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, will be his next opportunity to showcase his skills.