‘He’s Done For So Many Years’: Gautam Gambhir Lauds Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke about Virat Kohli's hunger to be the best in the world. As per Gambhir, Kohli’s discipline and dedication to the game are immense. Virat will be in action as the Indian team takes on Bangladesh in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"The most important thing is Virat's ongoing hunger to be the best in the world. His training regimen, both in the nets and the gym, reflects that. And I know that once he gets into that frame of mind and into that groove, you know what he can do, what he's done for so many years. His preparation for the Bangladesh series and his anticipation for the Australia tour are crucial," Gambhir told Jio Cinema.

Gambhir also added that the way Virat prepares for the game will matter in his performance in the 5-match Test series against Australia.

"Virat, Ashwin, and Jadeja still have the hunger to excel, which is vital for Indian cricket. Their continued drive to be the best sets an excellent example for the next generation."

Virat will be looking to do well in the series against Bangladesh in order to score runs in the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The former India skipper did not take part in the 5-match Test series against England due to the birth of his and Anushka Sharma's 2nd child, Akaay Kohli. But then, now he is set to return to the Indian Test side after spending quality time with his family in London.

Coming to Virat Kohli’s stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the right-hand batter has taken part in four Tests at the venue and collected 267 runs at an average of 44.50 with the help of two fifties and a hundred to his name. He has also participated in six Tests against Bangladesh, scoring 437 runs with a century and a double century to his kitty at an average of 54.62.