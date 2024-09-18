Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795203https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/he-has-done-for-so-many-years-gautam-gambhir-lauds-virat-kohli-ahead-of-ind-vs-ban-first-test-2795203.html
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN 1ST TEST

‘He’s Done For So Many Years’: Gautam Gambhir Lauds Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Virat will be looking to do well in the series against Bangladesh in order to score runs in the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘He’s Done For So Many Years’: Gautam Gambhir Lauds Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test Gautam Gambhir lauds Virat Kohli

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke about Virat Kohli's hunger to be the best in the world. As per Gambhir, Kohli’s discipline and dedication to the game are immense. Virat will be in action as the Indian team takes on Bangladesh in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"The most important thing is Virat's ongoing hunger to be the best in the world. His training regimen, both in the nets and the gym, reflects that. And I know that once he gets into that frame of mind and into that groove, you know what he can do, what he's done for so many years. His preparation for the Bangladesh series and his anticipation for the Australia tour are crucial," Gambhir told Jio Cinema.

Gambhir also added that the way Virat prepares for the game will matter in his performance in the 5-match Test series against Australia. 

"Virat, Ashwin, and Jadeja still have the hunger to excel, which is vital for Indian cricket. Their continued drive to be the best sets an excellent example for the next generation."

Virat will be looking to do well in the series against Bangladesh in order to score runs in the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The former India skipper did not take part in the 5-match Test series against England due to the birth of his and Anushka Sharma's 2nd child, Akaay Kohli. But then, now he is set to return to the Indian Test side after spending quality time with his family in London.

Coming to Virat Kohli’s stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the right-hand batter has taken part in four Tests at the venue and collected 267 runs at an average of 44.50 with the help of two fifties and a hundred to his name. He has also participated in six Tests against Bangladesh, scoring 437 runs with a century and a double century to his kitty at an average of 54.62.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months