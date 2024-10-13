‘He Was Absolutely Sensational’: Aakash Chopra Lauds This Indian All-Rounder Post IND vs BAN T20I Series

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra lauded India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who won the Player of the series after his side clean swept Bangladesh by 3-0. In the third and final T20I, the Indian team outplayed the visitors by a huge margin of 133 runs on Saturday, October 12 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pandya batted well in the final game as he scored 47 (18) with the help of four fours and as many sixes. Pandya provided the Indian team with a solid finish at the end after Sanju Samson’s breathtaking hundred and Suryakumar Yadav’s gritty fifty.

“The dressing room energy from the boys out means a lot – they have a lot of happiness for me and that I did well. It can get frustrating knowing what you can do out there, and I have also felt I can do much better”, Samson said.

"Hardik Pandya was the Player of the Series. He has seen the lows of lows in his personal and professional life, getting booed - everything has happened. His batting in all three matches, he has played few balls but always with a strike rate above 200. I thought he was absolutely sensational,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“His swag is different. It was like hooliganism. He hit a six-over cover and a no-look one-handed six on the leg side... He is batting differently. It was almost like insulting the bowlers, as though they don’t have any status at all,” he added.

Pandya collected 118 runs from three innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 222.64. He also scalped a wicket in the series and will look to continue his brilliant run in the upcoming series against South Africa beginning from November 8.