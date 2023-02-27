topStoriesenglish2577715
Here's Why Aakash Chopra Belives That RCB Can Win WPL 2023 - Check

Chopra also feels that women cricketers in the WPL have an edge over their male counterparts in the IPL as far as pay is concerned.

Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have assembled a team for the Women's Premier League (WPL) that boasts a rich blend of seasoned players and superstars. Led by Indian left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana, RCB will kick off their WPL campaign on March 5 against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium in an afternoon game. Alongside Smriti, Renuka Singh Thakur and Richa Ghosh will represent India. RCB's international picks are made up of New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England captain Heather Knight, South Africa's former captain Dane van Niekerk, as well as Australia's leading all-rounder Ellyse Perry and pacer Megan Schutt, all of whom bring extensive experience to the team.

"What's special about the team is that they have gathered a lot of captains. They took Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, who they got for a very low price, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, and they built a great team."

"If we have to talk about the Indian line-up, then with Smriti Mandhana, they took Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh Thakur, and if we look at their Top 7, they are a very strong team to look at."

"Smriti Mandhana has already been appointed as the captain of the team with jersey number 18, similar to Virat Kohli having the same jersey number and being the captain of the team," said Chopra on JioCinema's daily sports show '#AakashVani'

Talking about Renuka and Richa, Chopra said, "In terms of bowling, the team has Renuka Singh Thakur, which is a great acquisition for the simple reason that there are not many Indian fast bowlers, and Renuka Singh Thakur at this point in time is the best fast bowler in the country, and she is in the team along with the best batter in the country as well."

"The player who can play best in the T20 format is Richa Ghosh, whom they have, and in today's scenario, Richa bats really well in the lower order. So RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, with the best batter, best bowler, and best striker in Richa Ghosh."

Chopra also feels that women cricketers in the WPL have an edge over their male counterparts in the IPL as far as pay is concerned. "RCB has always been an interesting franchisee. If we look at their men's team, there has always been Virat Kohli; big players like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have been there, along with Glen Maxwell and Faf du Plessis - they love having marquee players like these who look good on the billboard."

"So, what they did for the women's team is, they took Smriti Mandhana for 3.4 crore; it's a tournament for 3 weeks, and you are getting 3.4 crore for 3 weeks. In the men's tournament, they have to play for 8 weeks, and in those 8 weeks, they get thrice the amount of 10 crore. Not a single bowl has been bowled in the WPL, and if we talk about pay parity, then women are doing a lot better than men."

