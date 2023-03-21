Highlights | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Scorecard: Australia Won By 21 Runs
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Steve Smith's Australia defeated Team India's Rohit Sharma in the third and final match of the series.
The third and final ODI of the 3-match series between India and Australia was nail-biter thriller at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday (March 22) as Steve Smith's Aussies won the contest by 21 runs. The first game of the series showcased a dominant performance by the hosts but the visitors were ruthless in the next game to take revenge. Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue were bundled out for just 117 runs with Mitchell Starc taking a five-wicket haul. Later on, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh humiliated the Indian bowling attack as Australia chased their target in just 11 overs with 10 wickets in hand.
It was a must-win game for India as their proud home record was at stake in the third match. Rain was likely to play a major role in Chennai. A change in the batting lineup was expected as Suryakumar Yadav was struggling in the first two games. However, he again got dismissed for a golden duck for a third consecutive time.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: Australia win by 21 runs
Australia win by 21 runs to claim the number 1 spot in ODI rankings and win the 3-match series 2-1 after going down in the first game. Australia have showcased a dominant performance in this ODI series. Team India with a lot to think about given their failure in back-to-back defeats.
IND: 248/10 (49.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: India need 22 runs in one over
Kuldeep Yadav will take the strike as India need 22 runs from the last over. Marcus Stoinis will bowl the last one for Australia.
IND: 248/9 (49 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: Pressure on Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja batting on 18 off 32 in the middle. India need 45 runs off the 5 overs remaining to win this contest. Kuldeep Yadav on the other end cannot do much and Jadeja knows that he can only get India home in this contest.
IND: 225/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Gone!
Hardik Pandya 40 (39) caught by Steve Smith bowled by Adam Zampa. Australia finally break the partnership, tremendous pressure on Ravindra Jadeja and the remaining batters for India. It is going to be an intense affair now.
IND: 218/7 (43.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: All eyes on Pandya
Hardik Pandya batting on 38 off 36 balls along with Ravindra Jadeja batting on 13 off 21. Two overs of Zampa left, Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott attack the stumps for Australia at the moment.
IND: 211/6 (41.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Jadeja and Pandya in middle
Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in the middle for India at the moment after another failure for Suryakumar Yadav against Australia. The spotlight was on SKY and he could not deal with it once again. Can Pandya and Jadeja get the job done now for India? Stay tuned to find out.
IND: 198/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Gone!
Suryakumar Yadav 0 (1) out bowled by Ashton Agar. Third golden duck for Surya in this series, this is very disappointing for the Indian batter. The ball was short but it skids off the surface and it has knocked off his off-stump.
IND: 192/6 (36.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Kohli gone
Virat Kohli 54 (72) caught by David Warner bowled by Aston Agar. Australia bounce back with a big wicket. Suryakumar Yadav walks in now with tremendous pressure.
IND: 185/6 (35.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli hit fifty in 66 balls scoring 2 fours and 1 maximum. Hardik Pandya and Kohli in the middle for India now as they need 98 runs. Australia in desperate search for wickets at the moment.
IND: 171/4 (32.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score: 2 quick wickets
KL Rahul 32 (50) caught by Sean Abbott bowled by Adam Zampa. India 4 down now. In the very next over, Axar Patel is runout by Steve Smith/Alex Carey. Big blunder between the wickets. Australia putting the pressure on India now.
IND: 151/4 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Kohli and Rahul on fire
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli frustrating the Australia bowlers as Steve Smith now brings Mitchell Starch along with Adam Zampa into the attack. India need 140 runs now.
IND: 130/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: India on top
Team India on top with star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the middle. India need 157 runs in 29 overs, which is easy at the moment if they don't lose any wickets from here in quick succession.
IND: 113/2 (21 Overs)
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: India steady in chase
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have steadied India in chase of 270. Virat is looking very good at the moment. He has scored 1 four and 1 six each so far. India will want this pair to continue doing the good work.
AUS 269 (49)
IND 105/2 (18.2)
India need 165 runs
India vs Australia LIVE: Kohli, KL Rahul are in now
Shubman Gill has fallen on 37 made off 49 balls that includes 3 fours and a six. KL Rahul has got the promotion up the batting order and has come to bat at No 4. Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No 5 it seems or may be even lower down the order.
AUS 269 (49)
IND 85/2 (15)
India need 185 runs
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: India lose Rohit
Rohit Sharma departs for 30 made off 17 balls after India got off to a good start. Sean Abbott with the wicket. Virat Kohli walks in to bat at No 3 for India now. Gill looks solid at the other end.
AUS 269 (49)
IND 65/1 (9.1)
India need 205 runs
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Sedate start for India
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are off to a quiet but calm start with the bat in hand. Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc open bowling for Australia and are trying to hit the right length.
AUS 269 (49)
IND 18/0 (3.5)
India need 252 runs
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Rohit, Gill begin chase
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are off to a good start in the chase of 270. It will be interesting to see their approach in the game in the first 10 overs.
AUS 269 (49)
IND 6/0 (1.3)
India need 264 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: Australia finish with 269
And that is it. Mitchell Starc 10 (11) caught by Ravindra Jadeja bowled by Mohammad Siraj as India bowl Australia out with one over remaining. Brilliant effort by both sides, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each, respectively.\
AUS: 269/10 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: 2 over left
Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa in the middle for Australia with 2 overs left. India bowlers frustrated by both batters in the middle, it looked like the Aussies will get all out soon but these two have changed the scene completely.
AUS: 267/9 (48.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Another one
Sean Abbott 26 (23) out bowled by Axar Patel. Another wicket for India, Australia now have 2 wickets in hand with 5 overs left for them. India looking to bowl the Aussies as soon as possible.
AUS: 245/8 (45 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: Another one
Alex Carey 38 (46) bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. India take another wicket, Kuldeep is on fire at the moment that is his third wicket of the game. Australia left with Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar in the middle now.
AUS: 206/7 (39.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: Gone
Marcus Stoinis 25 (26) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Axar Patel. That is another wicket after Stoinis tries to play a big shot and gets caught. Sean Abbott walks in to join Alex Carey now.
AUS: 196/6 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: AUS looking for big score
Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis in the middle for Australia as India attack with Mohammad Shami and Axar Patel. India need to take a wicket here if they want to control the game now.
AUS: 171/5 (33.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Out!
Marnus Labuschagne 28 (45) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. India get another wicket as Labuschagne tries to clear the rope but fails to get power on it.
AUS: 138/5 (28.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Gone!
David Warner 23 (31) caught by Hardik Pandya bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. The partnership is broken now as Kuldeep Yadav provides the breakthrough. India bounce back right when things were looking out of their hands.
AUS: 128/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Six!
Marnus Labuschagne smacks Kuldeep Yadav over mid-wicket for a maximum. Australia very much in control of the contest at the moment. India need a wicket to put the pressure back on the opposition.
AUS: 121/3 (22.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Australia look to bounce back
Australia looking to bounce back with Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner in the middle. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for India looking for wickets at the moment.
AUS: 103/3 (19.5 Overs)
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Warner, Marnus aim revival
David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne look to revive the innings. Jadeja is into the attack. Batters are looking to rotate strike and keep the singles ticking.
AUS 97/3 (17.5)
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Pandya picked 3rd wicket
Hardik Pandya is having a good time with the ball as he picked up the third wicket, dismisses Mitch Marsh who misses his fifty by just 3 runs. Marsh chopped it on to the stumps.
AUS 85/3 (14.3)
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Warner, Marsh look to steady Aussies
David Warner and Mitch Marsh are now looking to steady the Australians. Drinks break taken after end of 14th over as the match is evenly poised at the moment.
AUS 80/2 (14)
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Smith gone
Steve Smith gone, Hardik with the wicket. Gone for a duck as ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the keeper's gloves. India get 2 bg breakthroughs and David Warner comes out to bat at Number 4.
AUS 75/2 (12.5)
India vs Australia LIVE: Head departs
Travis Head falls in the 11th over as Australia lose their first wicket. Hardik Pandya gets the wicket courtesy a good catch by Kuldeep Yadav in the deep. Steve Smith has walked in to bat at No 3.
AUS 68/1 (10.5)
India vs Australia LIVE: Siraj has bowled well
Mohammed Siraj has looked the best bowler in this heat in Chennai. He almost grabbed the wicket of Head on the last ball of the 9th over. But the ball was pitching on leg stump, hence, umpire turned down the LBW call and Indians too did not opt for review.
AUS 60/0 (9.4)
India vs Australa LIVE 3rd ODI: Aussies on top
Mohammed Siraj completes a maiden, which is a big surprise. Marsh could not score off any ball from over number 7. Head smashes 6 off the first ball of the 8th over bowled by Axar, in reply. This is still a very good start from Aussies and they mean business here.
AUS 52/0 (7.3)
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Aussies in control
Marsh and Head look in no trouble in the middle. The ball is comin nicely on to the bat. Some lovely stroke-making already. Axar Patel introduced into the attack after the end of the 5th over.
AUS 39/0 (5)
India vs Australia LIVE: Good start for Aussies
Head and Marsh have provided a good start to the Aussies again. Marsh, in particular, looking in great touch at the moment. Siraj and Shami bowling right lines but the Aussie openers are in an attacking mode and are going after every ball.
AUS 20/0 (3.2)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Marsh, Head open innings
Surprise, surprise! David Warner does not open the innings for Australia. Head and Marsh continue to open innings for Australia. Warner will be batting at No 4. Just 4 from the first over of Mohammed Shami.
AUS 8/0 (1.2)
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Toss News
Steve Smith wins toss and Aussies To Bat First. Playing 11 coming up next.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: A new-look Chepauk
The MA Chidambaran stadium has in Chennai gone through a renovation. BCCI shared the new look of the stadium below.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Toss time?
The toss will take take place between India and Australia in the third ODI at 1 pm IST. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST.
Watch this space for all latest updates.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma looks to continue golden run vs Oz
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will look to continue his golden run in ODI cricket against Australia. Rohit has 2,221 runs against Australia before the 3rd ODI - his most against any opposition in the 50-over format.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check Dream11 Predictions
Rohit Sharma or Mitchell Marsh? Steve Smith or Virat Kohli? Who should be your top Fantasy picks for third ODI.
Check India vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Will Washington Sundar play on home ground
Will India opt to bring in all-rounder Washington Sundar on his home ground in Chennai for the third and final ODI against Australia on Wednesday (March 22).
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Check Predicted Playing 11
Suryakumar Yadav will be in the spotlight after successive golden ducks in the first two ODI matches. India may opt to bring in Washington Sundar in place of Kuldeep Yadav in the third ODI.
Check India vs Australia 3rd ODI Predicted Playing 11 HERE.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check Live Streaming details
Team India will take on Australia in the deciding third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). The winner of the game will also win the three-match series.
Check When & Where to Watch the 3rd ODI between India vs Australia HERE.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: David Warner to replace Marnus Labuschagne?
If David Warner is fit enough to return, he is expected to return to the top of the order for the third ODI in Chennai. Warner will most likely replace Marnus Labuschagne in the ODI side for the deciding game.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Can India bounce back in Chennai?
The Chepauk Stadium pitch in Chennai is expected to be a turning track for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday (March 22). Can India bounce back from a humiliating defeat in 2nd ODI to win the series in Chennai tonight?
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Dinesh Karthik Says THIS About Suryakumar Yadav
"He would have gotten out on those two deliveries even in T20Is. It is not that because it is ODIs, he is getting out. You have to understand that this is high-quality bowling irrespective of the format."
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: How Can Suryakumar Yadav Make Comeback Against Mitchell Starc?
Aaron Finch Answers Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
"Suryakumar got two beauties from Mitchell Starc. But he knows where he would have been bowling, he's got to be sharper than that in the first couple of balls," Finch told Star Sports.
IVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav To Be Dropped From Team India's ODI Squad?
India captain Rohit Sharma says THIS
"We don't know about (Shreyas) Iyer's return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him (Suryakumar). He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run," said Rohit in the post-match press conference after India's humilating 10-wicket defeat against Australia at Vizag.
LIVE Indai vs Australia 3rd ODI score and updates: Suryakumar Yadav to be dropped?
For two consecutive games, Suryakumar Yadav has got out on a duck against Mitchell Starc. The left-arm pacer has shown no mercy to India's right-handed middle order batter.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score: Predicted XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell/Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Weather report
As per Accuweather, the chances of rain at the venue is around 47 to 51 percent. During the match time, a cover cloud is expected between 10 to 70 percent. A match with less can be expected.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI match score and updates: Series decider
The series decider of the 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will take place in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Rohit Sharma's Team India were outclassed in every department by the Steve Smith-led Australia in the second match of the series.
