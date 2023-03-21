Highlights | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Scorecard: Australia Won By 21 Runs

The third and final ODI of the 3-match series between India and Australia was nail-biter thriller at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday (March 22) as Steve Smith's Aussies won the contest by 21 runs. The first game of the series showcased a dominant performance by the hosts but the visitors were ruthless in the next game to take revenge. Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue were bundled out for just 117 runs with Mitchell Starc taking a five-wicket haul. Later on, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh humiliated the Indian bowling attack as Australia chased their target in just 11 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

It was a must-win game for India as their proud home record was at stake in the third match. Rain was likely to play a major role in Chennai. A change in the batting lineup was expected as Suryakumar Yadav was struggling in the first two games. However, he again got dismissed for a golden duck for a third consecutive time.