Highlights, IND U19 vs SA U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Match: India Win By 2 Wickets
India U19 vs South Africa U19 (IND U19 vs SA U19) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Match: India win toss and opt to field
Trending Photos
India U19 won the toss vs South Africa U19 in first semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 today and opted to field. The match is taking place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Team India have been spotless in this tournament, winning all their matches to come to semifinals. But this is the game that matter. In front of them are South Africa who have not done anything wrong either in this tournament. SA will be led by Juan James and will be tough to beat in this game.
India will hope some of their performers raise their game in this big match as well. Musheer Khan is the top-scorer in this tournament so far with 334 runs in 5 matches and captain Uday Saharan is right behind him with 304 runs in same number of matches. India will hope these guys come good in the knockout clash today.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from IND U19 vs SA U19 Semifinal Below.
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: India win by 2 wickets
That is it, India win the contest and it is the Indian skipper who has guided his team until the end after a much needed partnership with Sachin Dhas who missed out on a well deserved hundred.
INDU19: 248/8 (48.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Limbani on fire
Raj Limbani smokes it over mid wicket for a six and Uday Saharan on the other end is pumped by the shot. India now need 9 in 12.
INDU19: 236/7 (48 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Gone!
Aravelly 10 (17) is caught at fine leg and the momentum is with India now as South Africa find a wicket.
INDU19: 226/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: India 5 down
India are five down at the moment. Uday Saharan is key for India batting on 71 off 113 balls. Aravelly has joined him in the middle.
INDU19: 217/5 (45 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: 7 overs left
Seven overs left and India need 37 runs in 41 balls to win this contest. Luus comes back into the attack now.
INDU19: 208/5 (43.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: India in a hurry
India in a hurry to finish this one as Uday Saharan starts to enjoy himself. South Africa are clueless at the moment.
INDU19: 200/4 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA: India on top
James comes into the attack now. India very happy to get singles and keep the pressure on South Africa. The planning from India and execution has been tremendous.
INDU19: 178/4 (39 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: What a performance
What a performance from Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas so far. India were reeling with four wickets down in this chase and now their partnership has reached 140 off 155 balls.
INDU19: 172/4 (36.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Fifty for captain
Uday Saharan hits fifty in 88 balls alongside Sachin Dhas batting on 81 off 75 balls. India are back in this contest and they are cruising towards a thumping win.
INDU19: 147/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: India need 98 runs
India need 98 runs in 102 balls with captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas. Drinks break has been taken now.
INDU19: 147/4 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: India bounce back
India bounce back as Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas have completed their 100 runs partnership. South Africa in pressure now.
IND: 138/4 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Dhas hits fifty
Sachin Dhas has completed his fifty. He is on 56 off 48 balls, good plan from India as one batter is taking charge and Uday Saharan on the other end is anchoring the innings.
INDU19: 120/4 (27.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Dhas close to fifty
Sachin Dhas is close to his fifty, he is batting on 45 off 40 balls with 8 fours so far. Oliver Whitehead and Juan James are into the attack now.
INDU19: 99/4 (24.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Saharan key for India
Uday Saharan is key for India at the moment. The partnership has reached 47 off 59 balls at the moment. South Africa keen on getting wickets.
INDU19: 74/4 (21 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: India need miracle
India need a miracle at the moment, they are four down and South Africa are in a mood to finish this game early and book their seats in the final.
INDU19: 49/4 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19: Another one!
Priyanshi Moliya 5 (10) caught by Lhuan-dre Pretorious. South Africa bowlers on fire at the moment, India need a miracle.
INDU19: 40/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19: Gone!
Arshan Kulkarani 12 (30) caught by Juan James out bowled by Tristan Luus. India in a tricky spot now, certainly feeling the pressure.
INDU19: 28/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: India look to rebuild
India looking to rebuild with Kulkarni and Saharan in the middle. South Africa look for wickets with Tristgan Luus and Kwena Maphaka.
INDU19: 23/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Six!
Arshin Kulkarni with a much needed six for India. Looks like the India batters will go for the counter-attack option.
INDU19: 19/2 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Gone!
Musheer Khan 4 (12) caught by Juan James bowled by Tristan Luus. India in a tricky spot at the moment. Captain Uday Saharan is key for them now.
INDU19: 10/2 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Musheer comes in
Musheer Khan has come in to bat number 3 today. He has joined Arshin Kulkarni in the middle after India lose an early wicket.
INDU19: 8/1 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Gone!
Adarsh Singh 0 (1) caught by Lhuan dre Pretorious out bowled by Kwena Maphaka. South Africa off to a dream start in the second innings.
INDU19: 3/1 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: South Africa Post 244
South Africa have posted 244 runs as Juan James 24 (19), Tristan Luus 23 (12)* play some much needed cameos for their team in the end.
SAU19: 244/7 (50 overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Wicket!
Richard Seletswane 64 (100) out bowled by Naman Tiwari, cauvght by Priyanshu Moliya. India find another wicket of the set batter Seletswane.
SAU19: 215/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: 5 overs left
Just five overs left for South Africa and the total on the board does not look convincing at the moment. India would be happy how things have panned out so far.
SAU19: 202/5 (45.3 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Fifty for Richard
Richard Seletswane has completed his fifty, he is on 51 off 92 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes. Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey attack the stumps for India.
SAU19: 174/4 (42 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: Gone!
Oliver Whitehead 22 (34) caught by Sachin Dhas out bowled by Musheer Khan. India break the partnership at a crucial time for South Africa.
SAU19: 163/4 (40.2 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs SAU19 Score: India in control
India are in control of this contest but both batters have spend a lot of time in the middle now. Seletswane and Whitehead can take charge now at any point of this contest.
RSAU19: 156/3 (39 Overs)
IND vs SA LIVE: Drinks break
14 overs to go from here. South Africa will need to start hitting the big shots. The pacers will come back on now. Let's see how many more runs can Proteas get from here.
RSAU19 134/3 (36)
India V South Africa U19 WC LIVE Updates: Musheer continues
Whitehead smashes one boundary in the over. Then all dots. India have been able to keep the Proteas quiet. Musheer has been excellent with the ball here. What a tournament he has had.
RSAU19 132/3 (35)
CRR: 3.77
IND V SA U19 WC LIVE: India keep game in control
Oliver Whitehead, right handed bat, comes to the crease. He and Richard now need to up the ante and get some runs quickly. Four dots on the trot by Musheer. Whitehead then breaks the shackles and collects boundary straight down the ground. This is what is needed.
RSAU19 126/3 (33)
CRR: 3.82
IND V SA U19 World Cup LIVE: Pretorious gone
Moliya has done a good job so far. He has helped curtail the run-scoring rate. Richard is one of the reasons why South Africa find it tough to score at a quick rate.
And wait. What a catch from Murugan. Pretorious gone, he stepped down to smash it over mid-wicket but Murugan times the jump to perfection and takes a blinder.
RSAU19 118/3 (30.2)
CRR: 3.89
IND V SA U19 WorldCup LIVE: Pretorious survives
Pretorious is not getting a lot of help from the other end. He is playing with the strike rate in 80s but Richard's SR is in 30s which is a poor show with the bat. Pretoriou survives in the 28th over. Keeper stumped Pretorious and the third umpire takes a look at it. It was very close but third umpire took a long look and flashed not out as some part of the bat was still behind the line.
RSAU19 112/2 (28)
CRR: 4
IND V SA U19 WorldCup LIVE Score: Pretorious attacks again
Pretorious is a big hope for South Africa. Even if they are going slow, Pretorious is managing to score a boundary every now and then. SA can still go past 300 at 9 runs per over which they can achieve after onslaught at the death. He collects a boundary at third man off Musheer and then pulls him for a six.
RSAU19 106/2 (26)
CRR: 4.08
IND V SA U19 WorldCup LIVE Score: Slow proceedings
This is good bowling. Eighteen dots bowled on the go before SA break the dry run with a single. The hosts need to rotate the strike if they cannot hit the big runs. Moliya bowls three dots before a single is run. This is also followed by a dot. India going well here.
RSAU19 93/2 (24)
CRR: 3.88
IND V SA U19 WorldCup LIVE Score: Musheer, Moliya bowling in tandem
Priyanshu Moliya, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. He will also look to quickly bowl some overs and keep it wicket-to-wicket. SA going very slow and played out a maiden against Musheer Khan in the last over. Back to back maiden overs as SA need a move on here.
RSAU19 90/2 (22)
CRR: 4.09
IND V SA U19 WC LIVE: Fifty for Pretorious
Fifty for Pretorious. Fine knock from the opening batter. His third consecutive half century and the left-handed batter will be looking to convert this into a big one. Murugan is bowling well, keeping it very tight. SA going slow but going well.
RSAU19 90/2 (20)
IND V SA U19 WC LIVE: India keep it tight
Saumy bowled well in the last over but bowled one way wide of off stump and Pretorious got easy runs in third man region. Murugan starts the new over with a single. Two dots then a single and then two dots again to finish the over.
RSAU19 84/2 (18)
CRR: 4.67
IND V SA U19 WC LIVE: Murugan back on
Murugan Abhishek is back into the attack. He is going to bowl in tandem as spin will be on for some time now after the drinks break. Saumy bowled well for just 2 in the 15th over. Lovely drift for Murugan here. Good stuff from the right-arm off break bowler.
RSAU19 75/2 (16)
CRR: 4.69
IND V SA U19 WC LIVE: Pretorious moving towards fifty
Saumy Pandey, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Good over from him. He keeps it tight and wicket-to-wicket. Just 2 off that over. Pretorious wants to smash Kulkarni for maximum. Lovely flick from Pretorious for four runs. Uses the pace to guide it to leg side, beautiful shot. He is in 40s now, inching towards fifty.
RSAU19 68/2 (13.5)
CRR: 4.92
IND U19 V SA U19 WC LIVE Updates: Kulkarni into the attack.
Murugan Abhishek, right-arm off break, comes into the attack, was hit for a six and has been removed. Arshin Kulkarni, right-arm leg break, replaces him. He will bowl his medium pacers. Four dots and then wide down leg side. One off the last ball. 2 off it.
RSAU19 61/2 (12)
CRR: 5.08
India vs South Africa U19 LIVE: Fifty up for Proteas
Richard Seletswane, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Protorious hit six on the penultimate ball of the tenth ball and brings up South Africa's fifty.
RSAU19 55/2 (10)
CRR: 5.5
IND U19 V SA U19 WC LIVE Updates: Limbani strikes
Teegar gone. Limbani strikes and send back the right-handed batter. Came in to the batter and castled the stumps as he missed the connection. India pick their second wicket.
RSAU19 46/2 (8.1)
CRR: 5.63
LIVE IND U19 V SA U19 WC: Pretorious on the attack
Tiwari continues. Top shot that from Pretorious who is showing his glimpses of brilliance. This was bowled on he shoulder height down leg and he hooked it for six. On the fourth ball, he stepped out to Tiwari and pulled it for four runs to mid-wicket boundary. Pretorious is taking the risks to score big runs.
RSAU19 46/1 (8)
CRR: 5.75
IND U19 V SA U19 WC LIVE Updates: India bowling well
Limbani continues. Pretorious is the key batter here. He needs to up the ante and hit some big sixes or boundaries. Indian bowling so far has been top notch. Just 3 off the over.
RSAU19 31/1 (7)
CRR: 4.43
IND U19 V SA U19 WC LIVE: Tiwari continues
Teegar joins Pretorious in the middle. Pretorious has faced more balls than Teegar and looks set. He gets one boundary in the over. Five off this Tiwari over.
RSAU19 28/1 (6)
CRR: 4.67
IND U19 V SA U19 WC LIVE: Stolk goes big and then goes out
What a shot from Stolk. He muscles Limbani for a six over deep mid-wicket. His 11th in the tournament. Limbani's line has gone off thanks to this shot.
But Limbani strikes against the run of play. A very loose ball. Wide of the off stump. Stolk flashed it and ended up edging it to the keeper. SA lose their first wicket.
RSAU19 23/1 (4.5)
CRR: 4.76
IND U19 V SA U19 WC LIVE: Proteas go slow
Good over from Tiwari. Great shape to the right-handed batter from over the wicket. He keeps taking it away from Stolk. Just teasing him around the middle and off length. Just 2 off the over as bowlers keep SA openers quiet.
RSAU19 14/0 (4)
CRR: 3.5
IND U19 V SA U19 LIVE: Limbani bowling well
Limbani continues. Great over. He almost got Pretorious with an ball that shaped in after pitching. It was fuller and came back in, brushed the thigh pad to the keeper. In real time, looked like an inside edge to the keeper but umpire got it right and adjudged it as not out. Stolk ends this over with a four again.
RSAU19 12/0 (3)
CRR: 4
IND U19 V SA U19 LIVE Score: SA off to slow start
Naman Tiwari, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Pretorious tries to pull him but misses the connection and gets hit on the body. Second ball is way down leg side. Pretorious taps the second ball to third man for a single. Stolk opens his account with a cover drive that went for four.
RSAU19 7/0 (2)
CRR: 3.5
IND U19 V SA U19 LIVE Score: Good start for Limbani
Limbani starts off with a peach, that leaves left-handed dazed as the ball swings away. Outside edge flies to third man for first runs. Just 1 off the over as Stolk hits the last ball for no run to leg side.
RSAU19 1/0 (1)
CRR: 1
IND U19 Vs SA LIVE: Match time
The teams are done with their national anthems. Pretorius, Stolk Open Innings for South Africa. Raj Limbani with the ball in hand.
IND vs SA U19 LIVE: Playing 11s
South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
IND vs SA U19 World Cup LIVE: Toss News
India Win Toss, Opt To Field. Playing 11s coming up next. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
IND U19 Vs SA U19 LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
The toss for the 1st SF coming up soon. The playing 11s will be announced right after the toss. Stay tuned for more updates.
IND U19 Vs SA U19 LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 1 PM IST
We are not too far away from the toss news of 1st semifinal clash of U19 World Cup between India and South Africa. Both the captain will be out for the flip of the coin at 1 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
India Vs South Africa U19 LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
India take on South Africa after about two hours in the 1st semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. Uday Saharan-led side aim to repeat the heroics of the previous teams.
India vs South Africa U19: Probable Playing 11s
India U-19 Probable XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Sachin Das, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
South Africa U-19 Probable XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James (c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Sipho Potsane, Kwena Maphaka
IND vs SA U19 WC LIVE: Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
South Africa U19 Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels
U19 WC IND vs SA Semifnal: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The live streaming and telecast of the U19 semifinal is available in India. The match will start at 1.30 pm India time.
IND U19 Vs SA U19 LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The first semifinal of U19 World Cup 2024 will start at 1.30 pm IST. The toss for the same takes place at 1 pm IST.
IND U19 Vs SA U19 LIVE: Big game today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India U19 vs SA U19 semifinal 1 of ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The game to be played at Benoni. Keep watching this space for all latets updates from the knockout clash.