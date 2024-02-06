Highlights, IND U19 vs SA U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Match: India Win By 2 Wickets

India U19 won the toss vs South Africa U19 in first semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 today and opted to field. The match is taking place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Team India have been spotless in this tournament, winning all their matches to come to semifinals. But this is the game that matter. In front of them are South Africa who have not done anything wrong either in this tournament. SA will be led by Juan James and will be tough to beat in this game.

India will hope some of their performers raise their game in this big match as well. Musheer Khan is the top-scorer in this tournament so far with 334 runs in 5 matches and captain Uday Saharan is right behind him with 304 runs in same number of matches. India will hope these guys come good in the knockout clash today.

