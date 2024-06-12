IND: 111-3 (18.2) | India vs USA Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: Dube, SKY Lead India To Victory
India Vs USA, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS USA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: If USA win today then Pakistan will be knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024.
LIVE Score IND vs USA In T20 World Cup 2024: The T20 cricket match between India and the USA in New York highlights cricket's growing popularity in the United States. India's involvement, including stakes in three USA T20 league franchises, and the LA Olympics' inclusion of cricket, driven by stars like Virat Kohli, signify this trend. The diverse diaspora has flocked to matches, creating electric atmospheres, notably for Bangladesh-South Africa. The USA's cricket team, undefeated and buoyed by wins, including an upset over Pakistan, dreams of progressing to the Super Eights. India, with a strong winning streak, aims to maintain form despite player Shivam Dube's recent struggles. Corey Anderson's experience adds depth to the USA side after his international hiatus.
Follow LIVE Updates From India vs USA in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IND vs USA WC Score: India Beat USA
India beat USA by seven wickets as Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav guide their team over the line for the highest chase at the venue they are playing today.
IND: 111/3 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA WC Score: SKY Pushes The Paddle
Suryakumar Yadav with a stylish six on the off side and it looks like curtains for USA at the moment. Both batters complete the 5-run partnership.
IND: 102/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA WC Score: 27 off 28 to win
Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav have got a much needed partnership in the middle. USA desperate for a wicket at the moment.
IND: 84/3 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA WC Score: Tight Contest
It is a tight contest now as India need 57 off 53 balls with seven wickets in hand. USA bowlers keeping it fairly tight against the Indian batters.
IND: 54/3 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA WC Score: Gone!
Rishabh Pant 18 (20) out bowled by Ali Khan. USA get the man in form and it is a weird one for India as the ball kept very low.
IND: 39/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs USA World Cup: India bounce back
India bounce back with a steady partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. USA have got the start they wanted, let's see how they play their game now.
IND: 33/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA: India bounce back
India bounce back with a much-needed six from Suryakumar Yadav that too against his buddy Saurabh Netravalkar. USA looking for wickets.
IND: 24/2 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA: India off to horror start
India off to a horror start as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma inside three overs. Netravalkar takes his second wicket of the game and he has got both the big fishes.
IND: 10/2 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA: USA Post 110
USA post 110 runs against after a good comeback in the second half of the innings. India bowlers started on the rise but USA batters got some much needed runs in the end.
USA: 110/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA Score: USA 5 Down
USA go five down with Nitish Kumar losing his wicket. Arshdeep Singh gets his third of the day. Corey Anderson joined by Harmeet Singh now.
USA: 85/5 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA: Nitish on the counter
Nitish is on the counter attack as Hardik Pandya concedes 12 runs from that over. USA with a much needed positive over against India.
USA: 71/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs USA Score: 10 overs done
10 overs have gone by and India have got three wickets of USA with just 42 runs on the board. Shivam Dube bowled for the first time in this tournament and so far it has been the most expensive of this innings.
USA: 42/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA Score: Another wicket
Hardik Pandya strikes as the USA skipper departs. Aaron Jones caught by Mohammed Siraj and USA are three down now.
USA: 26/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA Score: Pandya comes in
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah come into the attack now for Team India. USA looking for a partnership in desperate fashion.
USA: 17/2 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA Score: USA Looking For Partnership
USA looking for a partnership with captain Aron Jones and Taylor in the middle. Siraj and Arshdeep Singh continue attack for India.
USA: 10/2 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs USA Score: Another one
Andries Gous caught by Hardik Pandya bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Once again, the left-arm pacer has done it for Team India in the very first over.
USA: 4/2 (1.1 Over)
LIVE IND vs USA: Gone
Shayan Jahangir 0 (1) LBW by Arshdeep Singh. India strike first ball as USA go 1 down. Not the ideal start for the hosts.
USA: 0/1 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs USA: Lineups
United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE IND vs USA: Toss Report
Team India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first against USA.
LIVE IND vs USA: Toss Time
The toss for India vs USA is coming up shortly in a while. Both captains will walk out for toss at 730 PM (IST).
LIVE IND vs USA T20 World Cup: Super 8 Qualification
With a win today, India will surely make it to the Super 8 and they will look to get things done in style after struggling in the previous contest against Pakistan.
LIVE IND vs USA: Kohli's form
Virat Kohli has failed to impress with the bat in the first two games against Pakistan and Ireland. However, not every batter in India lineup has scored many runs but Kohli not getting double figures is a rare incident.
LIVE IND vs USA WC: Samson Or Dube?
Shivam Dube has failed to impress in the first two games of this World Cup. Will the management make the change and bring in Sanju Samson? Dube even dropped a crucial catch in the game against Pakistan.
LIVE IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Pant key for India
Rishabh Pant is key for Team India and this time the management have decided to use his services at number 3 in the team. Let's see how he plays against USA today.
India vs USA Cricket LIVE: Probable XI For Both The Team
India's Probable Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
USA's Probable Squad
Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.
IND vs USA Cricket score Live: Key Players Shine
Aaron Jones, one of the tournament's top scorers, and Jasprit Bumrah, with his impressive bowling stats, were standout players, contributing significantly to the match’s excitement.
India vs USA Live Score: Corey Anderson’s Return
Corey Anderson’s return to competitive cricket after a five-year international hiatus added experience and depth to the USA team, highlighting his enduring talent.
Ind vs USA T20 World Cup Live: India's Winning Momentum
India entered the match with a solid winning streak, showcasing their dominance and strategic prowess in international cricket, despite some individual performance concerns.
India vs USA Cricket score Live: India's Strategic Involvement
India's cricket influence in the USA is strong, with stakes in three USA T20 league franchises, helping to boost the sport's profile and infrastructure.
IND vs USA, T20 WC 2024 Live: USA’s Impressive Performance
The USA team’s strong showing, including a win over Pakistan, has captivated fans, demonstrating their potential and competitiveness on the global stage.
IND vs USA Cricket score Live: Olympic Inclusion Sparks Interest
The announcement of cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 LA Olympics, influenced by stars like Virat Kohli, has generated excitement and anticipation among sports enthusiasts.
IND vs USA Live Score: Impact of Celebrity Endorsements
Celebrity endorsements, including mentions by Drake and coverage in The New York Times, have significantly raised cricket’s profile, drawing in new audiences.
IND vs USA LIVE cricket score: Rising Popularity of Cricket in the USA
Cricket's growing popularity in the USA is evident, with the diverse diaspora flocking to matches and creating vibrant atmospheres, reminiscent of major cricketing nations.
India vs USA Live Score: Historic First Encounter
This match marked the first-ever cricket game between India and the USA, setting a historic milestone and drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.