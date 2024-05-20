HIGHLIGHTS, KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR Win By 8 Wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium set to first playoff game of the season.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the two teams from this IPL 2024 season that have hardly put their foot wrong so far. That is the reason they have finished on the points table at the top and now they will battle for the spot in the final of the tournament. The winner will go to the finals and the loser will face winners of Eliminator 1 which is between RCB and RR.
Sunil Narine has been phenomenal this year and so has been SRH's opening pair of Travis Head with Abhishek Sharma. Both teams have plenty of fire power in their lineup, however, KKR will miss Philip Salt, the opening partner of Sunil Narine this year as he is back in his home country for international duty.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: KKR Win
Shreyas Iyer finishes off in style with a huge maximum against Travis Head and it is goodnight for SRH. KKR are into the finals of the IPL 2024 season.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Iyer on fire
Venkatesh Iyer in tremendous form with captain Shreyas Iyer. SRH need a hero tonight but with the all and it looks very difficult now.
KKR: 107/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: KKR In Control
KKR have got 63 runs from the powerplay. Narine and Iyer are in the middle holding up the innings nicely. SRH need a miracle over.
KKR: 63/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: SRH In Trouble
Kolkata have got 44 runs from the first three overs and it will be game over for Sunrisers if it stays like this.
KKR: 44/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Steady Start
KKR off to a steady start and Pat Cummins brings himself in early. Sunil Narine and Gurbaz have opened the batting for KKR.
KKR: 10/0 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Hyderabad bowled out
Sunrisers Hyderabad are bowled out for 159 in 19.3 overs. Pat Cummins scored some much needed runs for his side. Can they flip this over with the ball? Looks very difficult.
SRH: 159 (19.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Gone!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar LBW by Chakaravarthy as KKR get the ninth wickets. Pat Cummins looking to carry his team with the bat now with just a wicket in hand.
SRH: 133/9 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: KKR On Fire
KKR on fire as SRH go eight down now as Abdul Samad looks to go big and gives away wicket. Really unnecessary from the SRH batter as the team has five overs left still.
SRH: 125/8 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Big Wicket
Heinrich Klaasen caught by Rinku Singh bowled by Varun Chakarwarthy. KKR bounce back as the dangerous batter Klaasen departs going for a big one.
SRH: 112/5 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Bounce Back
Sunrisers Hyderabad bounce back with a stellar partnership between Tripathi and Klaasen. KKR need to find a wicket soon.
SRH: 92/4 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Narine Comes In
Sunil Narine comes into the attack and it is looking very difficult for SRH to bounce back in this contest. Klaasen and Tripathi in the middle.
SRH: 63/4 (8.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers In Deep Trouble
Mitchell Starc is breathing fire at the moment and he has taken three wickets now for KKR. SRH in deep trouble at the moment as Shahbaz Ahmed departs for a duck.
SRH: 45/4 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Good Start For KKR
KKR have got off to a good start but Rahul Tripathi is on the counter attack. Vaibhav Arora is also bowling well alongside Mitchell Starc.
SRH: 33/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Another one!
Abhishek Sharma 3 (3) caught by Andre Russell bowled by Vaibhav Arora. KKR on a roll as both dangerous openers of SRH depart and they are in a big trouble now.
SRH: 13/2 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Gone!
Big wicket! Mitchell Starc strikes on the second ball of the game and it is Travis Head clean bowled by the Aussie. SRH in deep trouble.
SRH: 8/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Toss Report
Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to bat first against KKR in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Livestreaming Details
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR Updates: Toss Time
The toss will be coming up shortly for the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match. 7:00 PM (IST) is the time when both captains will come out and flip toss coin.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Match Timing
The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 between SRH and KKR will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Both captains Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Salt's Replacement
Philip Salt has left KKR for international duty and now KKR will have to change their opening combination. Who will replace Salt in the lineup? Gurbaz or Rutherford?
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Narine key for KKR
Sunil Narine has performed brilliantly this year both with the bat and ball. He even scored a century this season for KKR and his performance in the remaining games will be key for Kolkata.
KKR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
IPL Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH: Check head to head
KKR leads SRH 17-9 in their head-to-head record, with the Knight Riders showing increased dominance since 2020, winning seven of their last nine encounters.
KKR vs SRH IPL Qualifier 1 LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The first qualifier of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH will be played today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm.
KKR vs SRH LIVE: Check Pitch Report
With the pitch expected to favor the batters, it will likely be a high-scoring game. The captain winning the toss is expected to choose fielding first, as most captains have opted for this strategy throughout the season.
Kolkata vs Hyderabad LIVE: New Opening Pair For KKR
KKR and SRH play a crucial match today and the winner goes into the playoffs. KKR will not have servives of Phil Salt who has left fot national duty. That means Rahmanullah Gurbaz comes into the picture and will open the innings with Sunil Narine in this qualifier.
KKR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
KKR Probable XI: Rahamanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy [Impact substitute: Vaibhav Arora]
SRH Probable Playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth [Impact substitute: T Natarajan]
IPL2024 Qualifier 1 LIVE: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya
LIVE IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first playoff game of the IPL 2024 season. We are just few matches away from getting the 2024 IPL champions. KKR and SRH will take on each other in the Qualifier 1 fighting for the spot in the finals.