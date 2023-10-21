Highlights | ENG Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: South Africa Win By 229 Runs
England Vs South Africa (ENG vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: South Africa won by 229 runs.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler's England won the toss against South Africa in Match 20 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. South Africa led by Aiden Markram posted 399 runs on the board. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out with illness.
England have two losses in three games. They started their campaign with a brutal loss vs New Zealand. They won their next match vs Bangladesh and then were stunned by Afghanistan. England are coming back after a long break and one thing is for sure that they will be under immense pressure.
South Africa are a dangerous side. They also got a wake up call after being served a defeat in hands of Netherlands. But the good thing is that South Africa have got two good wins under the belt here and would be looking to only improve from here.
LIVE ENG vs SA: England trolled
England cricket were brutally trolled after their massive defeat against South Africa.
Cricket World Cup 2023: 'England Clearly In A Downtrend,' Fans Troll Jos Buttler And Co After South Africa Loss
LIVE ENG vs SA World Cup: Huge tension for England
Jos Buttler and the England management team have a lot to think ahead of their next game as so far their journey in this World Cup has been below average and extremely disappointing.
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Points Table
England have taken a major fall in the World Cup 2023 points table whereas South Africa have got themselves in a very strong position now.
How Does Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Look After South Africa's 229 Runs Win Over England?
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Klaasen win player of the match
Heinrich Klaasen was given the Player of the Match award for his sensational knock against England in Mumbai.
"One of my best (knocks) ever, I was hitting the ball nicely, this knock will go down as one of my better ones. It was proper heat, saps all the energy out of you. The heat out there was extreme. They (England) were physically under the pump but a couple of wickets got them back in. Next level (Jansen's knock). This award needs to go to him (Jansen). He kept me going and pumped me up saying you are not leaving the ground without an 100. He has been phenomenal, has been batting so well. The runs he scored were so vital for us. That loss (against Netherlands) was a tough one, but we know we are playing good cricket. One loss doesn't make us a bad team. Had some chats and our boys bounced back with the training sessions. It was a fantastic performance today," said Klaasena after winning the award.
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: South Africa win by 229 runs
South Africa win by 229 runs as England are castled out for 170 runs in 22 overs. A forgetful day for the defending champions as they are demolished by the Proteas in Mumbai today.
ENG: 170 (22 Overs)
LIVE England vs South Africa: Rabada comes in
Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack now. Atkinson is on 31 off 19 balls with 3 sixes and a four so far. Keshav Maharaj alongside him attacks the stumps.
ENG: 153/8 (21 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Wood showing how its done
Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson showing their teammates how to bat against South Africa. Their partnership goes up to 25 runs now.
ENG: 125/8 (19 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs WC World Cup: The end is near
England lose their eight wicket and it looks like they will go on the bottom of the points table. David Willey 12 (12) caught by Rabada bowled by Ngidi.
ENG: 101/8 (17 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs WC World Cup: England need a miracle
England need a miracle in Mumbai as they are six down at the moment with a target of 400 runs. David Willey and Adil Rashid in the middle for England.
ENG: 84/6 (15 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC: Drinks break
Drinks break has been taken. If England get bowled out for 169 or lower they end up at the bottom of the points table. What a performance by South Africa.
ENG: 74/6 (13 Overs)
LIVE England vs South Africa: Wicket!
Jos Buttler and Harry Brook walk back to the pavilion as England are getting demolished by South Africa in Mumbai.
ENG: 68/6 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC: South Africa on a roll
Ben Stokes caught & bowled by Kagiso Rabada. South Africa are on a roll in Mumbai as England lose their fourth wicket. Jos Buttler walks in now.
ENG: 50/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC: Deep trouble for England
England lose another one as Dawid Malan departs and it is a soft dismissal. He is caught behind by Quinton de Kock. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook to carry the defending champs now.
ENG: 33/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Big wicket!
England in deep trouble as Joe Root 2 (6) departs. He is caught at the perfectly place leg-slip. David Miller gets the catch and it is Marco Jansen who gets the dangerman out.
ENG: 24/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Gone!
Jonny Bairstow 10 (12) caught by Dussen bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Bad start for England after a couple of boundaries and six. South Africa off to a dream start now.
ENG: 20/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Chase begins
Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan begin the chase of 400 runs for England against South Africa. Proteas bring in Ngidi and Jansen to attack the stumps with the new ball.
ENG: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SA vs ENG WC: England need 400
South Africa finish at 399 runs on the board after some explosive strokes from Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen. Jos Buttler and co need to get going from ball one if they want to stay in this contest.
SA: 399/7 (50 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG WC: Century for Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen has completed his century and he is batting on 105 off 64 balls with 11 fours and 4 sixes. South Africa on top of this contest.
SA: 368/5 (48 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG WC: Klaasen close to ton
Klaasen is batting on 90 off 58 balls with 9 fours and 3 maximums. Jansen is also playing good, he is on 34 off 31 balls.
SA: 333/5 (46 Overs)
SA VS ENG WC 2023 Score: Klaasen on fire
Heinrich Klaasen shifting the gears in some tremendous fashion. He is batting on 81 off 52 balls with 9 fours and 2 maximums in the middle.
SA: 306/5 (44 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Fifty for Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen changing the gears now as South Africa inch close to the 300-run mark in no time. He has completed his fifty and is batting on 58 off 44 balls.
SA: 275/5 (42 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Ten overs and five wickets
South Africa have ten overs left with five wickets in hand. Klaasen and Marco Jansen are in the middle and England are searching for wickets to restrict them under 300.
SA: 256/5 (40 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA WC 2023: Another one!
David Miller 5 (6) caught by Ben Stokes bowled by Reece Topley. Enland bounce back in this contest with a stellar spell from Topley. South Africa go five down now.
SA: 249/5 (38 Overs)
WC 2023 ENG vs SA Score: Gone!
Aiden Markram 42 (44) caught by Jonny Bairstow bowled by Reece Topley. England finally get the wicket of Markram and it is the pacer who always gets the job done for them.
SA: 239/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA Score: England looking for wickets
England are desperate to break this partnership between Markram and Klaasen. South Africa are surely not missing Temba Bavuma with the bat so far.
SA: 227/3 (34 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG Score: Klaasen in the mood
Heinrich Klaasen is batting on 21 off 18 balls with 3 boundaries so far. South Africa in a comfortable position with 200 runs up on the board.
SA: 208/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG Score: England in trouble
England need to find some wickets otherwise South Africa will surely post 350 plus on this venue if the situation remains the same in the middle.
SA: 192/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG Updates: Proteas keep attacking
Klaasen and Markram keep the run-rate up as they keep on attacking the England bowlers with the bat. England bring in Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid.
SA: 178/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG Updates: Gone!
Reeza Hendricks 85 (75) out bowled by Adil Rashid. England get another one as South Africa lose their set batter in the middle.
SA: 165/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG Score: Hendricks on fire
Reeza Hendricks keeps the attack on for South Africa and England are in a spot of worry in Mumbai as runs keep on coming for the Proteas. England really need to find some wickets here.
SA: 161/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG Updates: South Africa keep going
Reeza Hendricks is still taking the aggresive approach after Dussen's wicket. South Africa keep going with Markram and Hendricks in the middle.
SA: 142/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE SA VS ENG WC 2023: Gone!
Rassie van der Dussen 60 (61) caught by Jonny Bairstow bowled by Adil Rashid. England finally break the deadlock and South Africa are two down now.
SA: 126/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs SA Score: Fifties for both
Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen have completed their fifties, brilliant partnership from both the Proteas batters. Joe Root and Adil Rashid attack the stumps now.
SA: 117/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG WC 2023: England search for wickets
Joe Root and Mark Wood are desperate to find a wicket as things are slowly slipping out of hands for England. South Africa in top gear at the moment.
SA: 104/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE SA vs ENG World Cup 2023: South Africa in control
South Africa are in control of this contest at the moment with Hendricks and van der Dussen batting with some brilliant fashion. Mark Wood and Joe Root attack the stumps for England.
SA: 83/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Mark Wood concedes couple of fours
Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks smash a four each off Mark Wood in his first over. Van der Dussen is batting on 33 and Hendricks is on 31.
SA are 70/1 in 12 overs vs England
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Reeza Henricks, Rassie van der Dussen bring up 50 partnership
Reeza Hendricks brings up 50 partnership with Rassie van der Dussen with a couple of boundaries off David Willey. Hendricks is batting on 25 and Van der Dussen is on 28.
SA are 59/1 in 10 overs vs England
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Reeza Hendricks breaks free
Reeza Hendricks smashes a couple of fours off Gus Atkinson to move along to 16. Rassie van der Dussen is batting on 27.
SA are 49/1 in 9 overs vs England
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Couple of fours for Rassie van der Dussen
Rassie van der Dussen just breaks free with a couple of more fours off David Willey to move along to 27. Reeza Hendricks is batting on 6.
SA are 39/1 in 8 overs vs England
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Reece Topley goes off the field with injury
Reece Topley fails to complete his 4th over and has to go off the field with a finger injury after conceding back to boundaries to Rassie van der Dussen. Reeza Hendricks is on 6 and Van der Dussen is on 17.
SA are 29/1 in 7 overs vs England
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Tight over from David Willey
It's another tight over from David Willey who only concedes a couple of runs. Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks are batting on 6 each.
SA are 18/1 in 6 overs vs England
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Reeza Hendricks off the mark with 4
Reeza Hendricks is finally off the mark off his 14th delivery with a four off David Willey. Henricks is batting on 4 and Rassie van der Dussen is on 2.
SA are 12/1 in 4 overs vs England
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Rassie van der Dussen off the mark with single
Rassie van der Dussen gets off the mark with a single off Reece Topley in the third over of the match. Reeza Hendricks is batting on 0.
SA are 7/1 in 3 overs vs England
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Reece Topley sends back Quinton de Kock
England pacer Reece Topley strikes with the second ball as Quinton de Kock edges a boundary to keeper Jos Buttler after getting a boundary off the first ball of the innings. Rassie van der Dussen joins Reeza Hendricks in the middle and both are on 0.
SA are 5/1 in 1 over vs England
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
There are plenty of changes in England side as Ben Stokes comes in, his first match in World Cup 2023. SA skipper Temba Bavuma is ruled out and replaced by Reeza Hendricks. Check England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Playing 11 HERE...
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (wk/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler wins toss, elects to bowl first
England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bowl first in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram as Temba Bavuma misses out with illness.
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
England captain Jos Buttler and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma will be out in the middle at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at 130pm today. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check weather prediction HERE
Will rain interrupt match no. 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today?
Check England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match weather prediction
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Ben Stokes eyes 10,000 international runs
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (9,861) needs 139 more runs to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in international cricket. Can Stokes achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Mumbai today?
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Joe Root or Quinton de Kock? Jos Buttler or Aiden Markram? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Rassie van der Dussen aims for 4,000 international runs
South African batter Rassie van der Dussen (3,988) requires 12 runs to reach the landmark of 4,000 runs across formats. Can Van der Dussen achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Mumbai today?
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler aims for 5,000 ODI runs
England captain Jos Buttler needs 105 runs to reach 5,000 in ODIs. Buttler has scored just 72 runs in three innings at the tournament so far. Can England captain achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Mumbai today?
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Joe Root close to 1,000 World Cup runs
Former England captain Joe Root needs 72 runs to reach 1,000 in his World Cup career, across three tournaments and 21 matches. Can Root achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match vs South Africa in Mumbai today?
LIVE ENG vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Live Streaming details
Defending champions England will take on South Africa in match no. 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Check when and where to watch England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE
LIVE Updates England vs South Africa, CWC 2023: SA hold slight edge in head-to-head
South Africa hold slight edge over world champions England in the head-to-head ODI matches between the two sides. After 64 ODIs till date, SA have won 33 matches while England have won 30 games. Who will come out on top in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai today?
ENG vs SA LIVE: Buttler vs Bavuma
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 20th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and South Africa, which starts at 2 pm today. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.