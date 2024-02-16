Highlights, IND VS ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Cricket Scorecard: India Lead By 322 Runs At Stumps
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) 3rd Test Day 3 Cricket Scorecard: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored century for India on Day 3 but was retired hurt later.
Team India have a big lead at Day 3 stumps of 322 runs with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav still strong in the middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal had problems with his back which forced him to get off the field but he can return on Day 4 as he is retired hurt not retired out. India started off slow but once Jaiswal got some fours of James Anderson, he never looked back after that. Later on, Rajat Patidar fell for a duck and Gill on the other end completed the with day with 65 runs under his belt and unbeaten.
England bowlers will hard after Indian batters tomorrow from the start and Rohit Sharma would be hoping his team post a commandable total on this batting pitch where they England will chase after bowling them out.
Follow LIVE Score From India vs England 3rd Test.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India lead by 322 runs
India have a healthy lead of 322 runs against England at Day 3 stumps. Day 4 will decide what total England will chase in order to try and win this contest. Anderson and Wood will key for England tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Another chance for Gill
It is another chance for Shubman Gill to score a century and silence his critics. He recently got one and another one would just set the right tone for his mindset.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: What to expect from Day 4?
A lot of tension would be building in both teams as the winner of this game will take the lead in this series and right now it is anybody's game. We all know what England batters can do if they get going even if they chasing 450 runs.
LIVE IND vs ENG: India's gameplan?
India are a batter short as R Ashwin is not part of the team due to family. However, they still have Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, and more players to bat tomorrow with Yashasvi Jaiswal also available if fit to play again tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Day 3 Stumps
That is it for today and England have got two wickets of India - Rajat Patidar and Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill with Yashasvi Jaiswal saved the day for India after their skipper departed early in the innings.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jaiswal retired hurt
Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after a second backspasm attack in the field. Rajat Patidar joins Shubman Gill in the middle now.
IND: 190/1 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Fifty for Gill
Shubman Gill has completed his fifty and is batting on 57 off 103 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Brilliant performance from the youngsters.
IND: 185/1 (44 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Day 3: Jaiswal hits ton
Yashasvi Jaiswal completes his century in 122 balls with 9 fours and 5 sixes. Shubman Gill alongside is batting on 42 off 89 balls.
IND: 166/1 (39.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Day 3: England change plan
Change of plans from England as Mark Wood comes in for spin now and they will go for bouncers now.
IND: 146/1 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Day 3: Jaiswal on fire
Jaiswal has taken the charge and he is on 88 off 101 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes so far. Just 12 runs away from another for India.
IND: 139/1 (33.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Fifty for Jaiswal
Jaiswal shifting the gears as he goes up to 61 in 81 balls with 5 fours and 3 maximums. Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley attack the stumps for England.
IND: 107/1 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India lead by 201
India now lead by 201 runs with Jaiswal and Gill in the middle batting in fine rhythm at the moment. Partnership of 45 runs between the two now.
IND: 75/1 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG: Anderson comes in
James Anderson brought into the attack by Ben Stokes as two youngsters are at the crease right now. Tom Hartley will continue spin from one end.
IND: 63/1 (22.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Day 3: India lead by 183
India currently lead the contest by 183 runs with two days of Test cricket left. Gill and Jaiswal have to buildup a solid partnership today.
IND: 57/1 (20.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Gill joins in
Shubman Gill has joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle and he needs to score a big one today on this really good batting wicket. England attack with Tom Hartley and Mark Wood at the moment.
IND: 48/1 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Tea Break
It is Tea break at the moment. A slow start to India as they lose skipper Rohit Sharma early in this innings to Joe Root. Jaiswal is on 19 off 54 balls.
IND: 44/1 (16 Overs)
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Gill Vs Wood
Mark Wood bowls a tight over to Shubman Gill, with deliveries varying in length and line, as Gill defends well, while Jaiswal manages to get a single off a short and wide delivery, marking Wood's introduction into the attack.
LIVE Score IND 38/1 (14) CRR: 2.71
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 164 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Spot On Review By England, Rohit Out
Rohit Sharma is dismissed lbw by Root for 19 runs, despite his disagreement with the decision, as the umpire's inconsistent judgment continues, marking another misjudgment in the match.
LIVE Score IND 30/1 (11.3) CRR: 2.61
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 156 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: England Lose Review
Tom Hartley's delivery to Jaiswal prompts a confident appeal from Foakes, but the review shows no bat and the LBW appeal is deemed inconclusive, with the impact going down leg, leading to the loss of the review for England.
LIVE Score IND 27/0 (10) CRR: 2.7
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 153 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Jaiswal Taking His Time
Tom Hartley bowls a tight over to Rohit and Jaiswal, with Rohit defending solidly and declining a quick single, while Jaiswal manages to pull a short delivery to deep square leg for a single, marking Hartley's introduction into the attack.
LIVE Score IND 22/0 (8) CRR: 2.75
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 148 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Root Keeping It Tight
Root bowls a mix of deliveries to Jaiswal and Rohit, with Jaiswal managing to flick one to deep mid-wicket for a single while Rohit clips one to deep square leg, amidst well-negotiated defensive strokes, showcasing solid batting.
LIVE Score IND 18/0 (6) CRR: 3
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 144 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Joe Root Starts With Maiden Over
Root bowls a probing maiden over to Jaiswal, with deliveries varying in flight and length, as Jaiswal defends solidly.
LIVE Score IND 12/0 (3) CRR: 4
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 138 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: 2 Boundaries For Rohit In 1st Over
Rohit showcases beautiful timing with two consecutive boundaries, a punch through cover followed by a pulled shot through square leg, displaying clear intent to score, while Jaiswal confidently starts his innings with a single, facing a probing over from Anderson with two slips and a gully in place.
LIVE Score IND 9/0 (1) CRR: 9
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 135 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: India Lead By 126 Runs In 1st Innings
Anderson is bowled by Siraj for 1 run, completing a stellar bowling performance from India in the morning session, with Siraj claiming four wickets, emphasizing their dominance in the match.
LIVE Score ENG 319 (71.1) CRR: 4.48
Day 3: Innings Break - England trail by 126 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: England 8 Down
Rehan Ahmed is dismissed bowled by Siraj for 6 runs, beaten by a beautiful yorker that tails back into off-stump, showcasing precise bowling execution.
LIVE Score ENG 314/8 (69.5) CRR: 4.5
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 131 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: India On Top
Tom Hartley impresses with a boundary through extra cover off Jadeja's delivery, showcasing a shot befitting a top-order player, amidst a series of well-negotiated defensive strokes.
LIVE Score ENG 304/7 (67.1) CRR: 4.53
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 141 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Back-to-back wickets for India
Foakes departs for 13 runs, caught by Rohit Sharma at leg slip off Siraj's delivery, marking two quick wickets in succession for India, placing them in a dominant position following the lunch break.
LIVE Score ENG 299/7 (65.1) CRR: 4.59
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 146 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Stokes Departs
Stokes falls for 41 runs, caught by Bumrah at mid-on off Jadeja's tossed-up delivery, providing India a crucial breakthrough just after lunch, enhancing the home crowd's jubilation.
LIVE Score ENG 299/6 (65) CRR: 4.6
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 146 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Boundary For Foakes
Foakes showcases sublime timing, effortlessly punching a length delivery just outside off towards the gap at extra cover for a boundary, leaving the fielders with no chance to stop it.
LIVE Score ENG 297/5 (64) CRR: 4.64
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 148 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Siraj Starts With Maiden Over
Siraj bowls a probing over to Stokes, with deliveries varying in length and line, as Stokes defends solidly, setting the tone for the upcoming period of play.
LIVE Score ENG 290/5 (62) CRR: 4.68
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 155 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Lunch Break
Jadeja bowls a varied over to Foakes and Stokes, with Foakes defending diligently and Stokes managing a single off a delivery down leg side, marking the end of the session on day 3.
LIVE Score ENG 290/5 (61) CRR: 4.75
Day 3: Lunch Break - England trail by 155 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Siraj Bowling Tight Lines
Siraj delivers a series of well-directed deliveries to Foakes, with one being superbly taken by the keeper down leg side, while Stokes manages a single off a short of length delivery, showcasing disciplined batting by the England pair.
LIVE Score ENG 289/5 (60) CRR: 4.82
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 156 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Kuldeep Bowling Long Spell
Kuldeep Yadav produces a mix of deceptive deliveries, troubling Foakes with a tossed up googly resulting in a thick edge, while Stokes manages to survive a couple of close calls, showcasing a blend of skillful bowling and resilient batting.
LIVE Score ENG 284/5 (58) CRR: 4.9
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 161 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Kuldeep Yadav Bowling Beautiful Spell
Kuldeep Yadav troubles the batsmen with variations, inducing byes with a well-disguised googly that beats both the batsman and the keeper, showcasing skillful bowling and some missed opportunities behind the stumps.
LIVE Score ENG 274/5 (55) CRR: 4.98
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 171 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Tight Over By Siraj
Siraj maintains a disciplined line and length to Stokes, who defends well and punches one wide of cover, showcasing resilient batting against some probing deliveries.
LIVE Score ENG 261/5 (52.2) CRR: 4.99
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 184 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Big Wicket For India
Kuldeep Yadav takes the wicket of Duckett, who falls for 153 runs, with a poor delivery that he edges to Shubman Gill at cover, a significant breakthrough for India despite the loose ball.
LIVE Score ENG 260/5 (50.2) CRR: 5.17
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 185 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Maiden Over By Bumrah
Bumrah bowls a tight over to Duckett, with deliveries consistently on off-stump line, as Duckett defends each ball with assurance, showcasing disciplined batting and Bumrah's accuracy.
LIVE Score ENG 252/4 (49) CRR: 5.14
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 193 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Tight Over By Bumrah
Bumrah bowls a probing over to Stokes, inducing an edge that doesn't carry to the slips, followed by a series of deliveries well negotiated by Stokes, while Duckett manages to get a single off a slower delivery, showcasing cautious batting and variations in Bumrah's bowling.
LIVE Score ENG 247/4 (47) CRR: 5.26
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 198 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Duckett Struggling Against Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a varied over to Stokes and Duckett, with Stokes surviving a close leg-before-wicket appeal and Duckett reaching 150 runs, while also surviving a dropped catch, showcasing skillful batting and some missed opportunities for the fielding side.
LIVE Score ENG 243/4 (45) CRR: 5.4
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 202 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Stokes vs Bumrah
Bumrah bowls a tight over to Stokes, with deliveries varying in length and line, Stokes defends and leaves them well, while Duckett manages to get a single off the final ball, showcasing disciplined batting.
LIVE Score ENG 229/4 (43) CRR: 5.33
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 216 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes
Bairstow falls for a duck, trapped lbw by Kuldeep Yadav with a sharp-turning delivery outside off, taking a failed review along, as India gains the early breakthrough they desired.
LIVE Score ENG 225/4 (40.4) CRR: 5.53
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 220 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Root Falls
Root's lean run continues as he is caught by Jaiswal at second slip off Bumrah's delivery while attempting a reverse-lap shot, departing for 18 runs.
LIVE Score ENG 224/3 (39.5) CRR: 5.62
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 221 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Kuldeep Yadav From Other End
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a variety of deliveries to Root and Duckett, who handle them adeptly, with Root scoring a single towards deep mid-wicket and the rest of the deliveries being defended or driven into the field.
LIVE Score ENG 216/2 (38) CRR: 5.68
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 229 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Bumrah Starts For India
Bumrah bowls a series of deliveries varying in length and line, with batsmen Duckett and Root managing to defend, fend off, or ease the ball for runs in different directions, showcasing their adaptability and skill.
LIVE Score ENG 209/2 (36) CRR: 5.81
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 236 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Indian Bowlers’ Struggle Against Duckett’s Fury
Despite early movement, Indian bowlers failed to contain Duckett’s aggression. His onslaught post-tea included fierce sweeps, drives, and reverse-sweeps, leaving the bowlers searching for answers.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: India Will Miss R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the Rajkot Test due to his mother's illness, despite reaching his 500th Test wicket milestone. BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla disclosed the reason, urging privacy. BCCI assured support and respect for Ashwin's family. India plays with 10 men; possible replacements include Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, and Jalaj Saxena.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Ashwin’s Milestone and India’s Fightback
Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket, breaking England’s opening partnership. Despite the setback, India displayed resilience, with Ashwin contributing with the bat before falling to a brilliant catch.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: England’s Middle-order Resilience and Duckett’s Support
Ollie Pope’s brisk innings and Joe Root’s stability provided valuable support to Duckett. Their contributions, along with Duckett’s century, kept England’s innings steady amidst Indian pressure.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: India’s Lower-order Resilience
India’s lower-order batsmen, led by Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel, showcased resilience, adding crucial runs to the total. Despite England’s efforts, India managed to post a formidable score of 445.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: England’s Bowling Highlights
James Anderson and Mark Wood made crucial breakthroughs for England. Wood’s pace troubled the Indian batsmen, while Anderson’s early wicket set the tone for England’s bowling effort.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: The Rollercoaster Day: Thrills and Challenges
Day Two witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, from Duckett’s record-breaking century to Ashwin’s milestone and India’s lower-order fightback. The stage is set for an enthralling continuation of the Test match.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ashwin pulls out
R Ashwin has pulled out of the third Test against England due to family emergency. BCCI has requested for privacy of the player in this difficult time.
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Day 2 was full of Bazball
As the players left the field, Rohit congratulated Duckett for his performance. England's response has been remarkable. India need to change things on Day 3 else they will get Bazballed tomorrow on Day 3.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Legendary day for Ashwin
R Ashwin finally got his 500th Test wicket for Team India which is absolutely sensational for the spinner.
"It's been quite a long journey. Firstly I'd like to dedicate this feat to my father. He's been with me through thick and thin, probably had a heart-attack every time he's watched me play. His health has probably gone for a toss because of that. England are showing a lot of intent, playing like they would in an ODI or T20 game," he said after the game.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Duckett Key For England
Ben Duckett received a pat on the back while walking back to the dugout at stumps by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his sensational century against the hosts. He is still unbeaten on 131 and can do lots of damage of Day 3.
LIVE India vs England 3rd Test: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test taking place in Rajkot. India scored 445 runs in the first innings and England are 207 for 2 at Day 2 stumps with centurion Duckett unbeaten.