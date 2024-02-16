Highlights, IND VS ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Cricket Scorecard: India Lead By 322 Runs At Stumps

Team India have a big lead at Day 3 stumps of 322 runs with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav still strong in the middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal had problems with his back which forced him to get off the field but he can return on Day 4 as he is retired hurt not retired out. India started off slow but once Jaiswal got some fours of James Anderson, he never looked back after that. Later on, Rajat Patidar fell for a duck and Gill on the other end completed the with day with 65 runs under his belt and unbeaten.

England bowlers will hard after Indian batters tomorrow from the start and Rohit Sharma would be hoping his team post a commandable total on this batting pitch where they England will chase after bowling them out.

Follow LIVE Score From India vs England 3rd Test.