Highlights | BAN Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Won By 3 Wickets
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN Vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh won by 3 wickets.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, BAN vs SL Scorecard: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss elected to field first against Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Angelo Mathews timed out dismissal has added a lot of spice to this contest now. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 279 in 49.3 overs. Bangladesh chased their target of 280 and won the contest by 3 wickets in the end. Dushan Hemantha was inclueded in the lineup in place of Dhananjaya de Silva, but the legspinner ended up incurring costly outings against. They might consider reintroducing de Silva or go with Dunith Wellalage. A possible substitute for Dimuth Karunaratne is Kusal Perera.
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: Mendis after game
Kusal Mendis: Charith played a brilliant knock. But we were 30-40 runs short. Happy that some good young players coming through, and happy we have shown some promise in this tournament. In the future we'll have a good team. We had injuries to main players, also did some mistakes. Had we played better cricket, we would've had a better chance. It's very disappointing - when Angelo came to the crease, there were 5 second left. Then he found out strap of the helmet came off. It's disappointing umpires couldn't step in and make correct decision.
LIVE BAN vs SL Score: Bangladesh win by 3 wickets
Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets as they chase chase 280 runs in Delhi with ease after some small hiccups in the middle.
BAN: 282/7 (41.1 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL Score: Bangladesh six down
A glimmer of hope for Sri Lanka as Bangladesh go six down but not many runs are required now. Hridoy and Miraz are in the middle for Bangladesh.
BAN: 268/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Another wicket
Things are getting heated as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricketers exchange some words after Hridoy hits a six just after the fifth wicket of Bangladesh goes down.
BAN: 255/5 (38 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Lanka need wickets
Sri Lanka need wickets as there are not many runs on the board to defend. Will Kusal Mendis bring in Theekshana now? Or he will go with the safer options.
BAN: 232/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: Another one
Things are getting interesting in Delhi as Angelo Mathews has taken two wickets in no time and both set batters are back in the dressing room.
BAN: 216/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: Gone!
Shakib Al Hasan is gone and it is Angelo Mathews who gets his wicket. A glimmer of hope for Sri Lanka now as the opposition skipper walks back.
BAN: 210/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Big over
19 runs from that over and it is looking very ugly for Sri Lanka at the moment. Shakib Al Hasan toys with the Lanka bowler and Bangladesh are on a roll.
BAN: 206/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Score: Lanka in trouble
Sri Lanka are in tough spot at the moment. Bangladesh batters are cruising their team to victory in Delhi with Shakib taking the charge.
BAN: 181/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: 100 runs partnership
100 runs partnership up between Shakib and Shanto in the middle. Sri Lanka players really not happy at the moment with the performance from their bowlers so far.
BAN: 168/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: Bangladesh cruising to win
Bangladesh on their way to win as both batters in the middle display some explosive shots at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sri Lanka in all sorts of trouble at the moment.
BAN: 156/2 (24.3 overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Lanka clueless
Sri Lanka look clueless in the middle as the conditions are just getting better and better for Bangladesh with the due playing a huge factor in their chase.
BAN: 133/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Lanka in trouble
Required rate is below 6 runs at the moment with Shakib Al Hasan and Shanto batting brilliantly for Bangladesh in the middle. Sri Lanka need to find a wicket as soon as possible.
BAN: 119/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Bangladesh on top
Bangladesh are on top of this contest and Sri Lanka are currently four overs behind. Madushanka and Chameera continue attack for Lanka at the moment.
BAN: 97/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: 15 overs done
15 Overs have gone by Bangladesh look on top of this contest at the moment as both Shanto and Shakib look settled in the middle in chase of 280.
BAN: 81/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Lanka poor in fielding
Will Sri Lanka pay for the two catches they have dropped today so far? A tight over from Mathews in the meantime, just one run from that one.
BAN: 72/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: Mathews vs Shakib
The match has got more interesting as Angelo Mathews comes into the attack and Shakib Al Hasan is also in the middle. It will be an interesting contest between these two.
BAN: 61/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Bangladesh look to rebuild
Bangladesh look to rebuild with Shakib Al Hasan and Shanto in the middle. Sri Lanka bring in Chameera and Madushanka to find wickets for them.
BAN: 54/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Score: Another wicket!
Litton Das 23 (22) LBW by Dilshan Madushanka. Big wicket for Sri Lanka as Bangladesh lose their second batter under ten overs. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan comes in.
BAN: 43/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Bangladesh steady
Bangladesh steady themselves after losing an early wicket. Good start for Sri Lanka but they need to find more wickets to keep the opposition quiet.
BAN: 28/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: Gone!
Sri Lanka get the early wicket they were looking for as Tanzid Hasan 9 (5) caught by Nissanka bowled by Madushanka. Bangladesh off to a horrific start in chase of 280.
BAN: 22/1 (2.5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Chase begins
The chase begins in Delhi and Bangladesh get ten runs from the first over in their chase of 280 runs. Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan open the batting for Bangladesh.
BAN: 10/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Lanka bowled out
Sri Lanka bowled out for 279 in 49.3 overs. Bangladesh have restricted the opposition under 300 and they would be happy with that. Let's see what the chase has for us in this nail-biting thriller.
SL: 279 (49.3 Overs)
LIVE Sri lanka vs Bangladesh: Asalanka, the beast
Asalanka has singled-handedly got his side to this commandable total and he has completed his century in 101 balls. What a player. Bangladesh once had grip on this contest when the opposition were 135 for 5.
SL: 270/7 (48 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Sri Lanka in revenge mode
Sri Lanka really keen on getting a win in this contest as Asalanka and Theekshana bat smartly in the middle. Bangladesh in a spot of worry as momentum is with Sri Lanka now. However, Theekshana left the crease after getting caught on the last ball of the 46th over.
SL: 258/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Lanka eye big total
Sri Lanka eye big total as Asalanka gets going now in the middle. Bangladesh have six overs left now.
SL: 248/6 (44 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Sri Lanka slow down
Sri Lanka have slowed down in the last couple of overs with Asalanka and Theekshana in the middle. Bangladesh keen on getting wickets and restricting the opposition under 260.
SL: 229/6 (42 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Asalanka key for Lanka
Sri Lanka only have Charith Asalanka left in the middle who is a pure batter left in the lineup with 10 overs to go. He will be key for his team to reach a commanding total now.
SL: 223/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Lanka players not happy
That dismissal of Angelo Mathews has certainly rigged up some fire in the Sri Lanka players as they look to post a massive total agianst Bangladesh in Delhi.
SL: 213/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Asalanka keeps Lanka afloat
Sri Lanka are in a fine situation but they cannot afford to lose wickets before the 40-over mark. Bangladesh keen on restricting the opposition to a mere total.
SL: 198/5 (36 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are coming back into the contest after that weird dismissal of Angelo Mathews. Read about the incident in the link attached below.
SL: 191/5 (34 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score WC: Sri Lanka on backfoot
Sri Lanka on backfoot but Charith Asalanka has completed his fifty and he is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment. He has two fours and 3 sixes so far.
SL: 175/5 (32 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Bangladesh eye wickets
Bangladesh eye wickets with Hasan Sakib and Hasan Miraz in the attack. Sri Lanka have Asalanka and Dhananjaya De Silva in the middle.
SL: 164/5 (30.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Timed out!
Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to get timed out. He took a lot of time in the middle and Bangladesh appealed for a time.
SL: 154/5 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Gone!
Sadeera Samawickrama 41 (42) caught by Mahmudullah bowled by Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh finally break the deadlock and Angelo Mathews comes in now.
SL: 137/5 (25 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka on top of this contest but a wicket here can change the scenario for both sides. Asalanka and Sadeera will push the run-rate now in the coming overs.
SL: 128/3 (23 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: BAN on backfoot
Bangladesh on the backfoot now as both Lanka batters get settled in the middle. Shakib Al Hasan has to do something different soon else it will be more trouble for his team.
SL: 117/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Lanka rebuild
Sri Lanka rebuild innings with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka in the middle and Bangladesh are on backfoot now.
SL: 108/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Asalanka on fire
Charith Asalanka is not feeling any pressure as he has smashed two sixes since he came in the middle. Sri Lanka on their way to rebuild the innings now.
SL: 96/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: SL need a partnership
Sri Lanka need a partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka in the middle. Bangladesh keen on getting more wickets and keep the pressure on the opposition.
SL: 84/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL WC 2023: Back to back wickets
First Kusal Mendis and then Pathum Nissanka. Sri Lanka go 3 down in blink of an eye as Bangladesh take two wickets in two overs.
SL: 72/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis smashes 1st six
Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis smashes the first six of the innings off Tanzim Sakib. Mendis moves along to 18 and Pathum Nissanka is batting on 39 off 32 balls.
SL are 64/1 in 11 overs vs Bangladesh
LIVE Updates Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Tanzim Sakib concedes just singles in 2nd over
Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Sakib bowls a tight second over, conceding just singles. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 35 and Kusal Mendis is on 6.
SL are 47/1 in 9 overs vs Bangladesh
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Bangladesh search for wickets
Bangladesh are desperate for a wicket as Nissanka goes onto 31 off 21 balls inside the first ten overs. Sri Lanka need to win all of their remaining games to keep their qualification hopes alive.
SL: 38/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Nissanka key for Lanka
Sri Lanka have Pathum Nissanka in the middle batting in terrific rhythm at the moment. Bangladesh keen on getting another wicket and put some pressure on the opposition.
SL: 24/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN WC 2023: Nissanka on the charge
Pathum Nissanka on the charge as he takes on Shoriful Islam with three fours in an over. Kusal Mendis has walked in at number 3 for Sri Lanka now.
SL: 18/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shoriful Islam dismisses Kusal Perera
Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam strikes in the first over, Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera is caught behind for 4. Pathum Nissanka is on 0.
SL are 5/1 in 1 over vs Bangladesh
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
Sri Lanka have made a couple of changes in their playing with Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva replacing Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha. Bangladesh have Mustafizur Rahman missing out with injury and Tanzim Sakib comes in. Check Playing 11 for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka HERE...
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shakib al Hasan wins toss, Sri Lanka to bat first
Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan has won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan will be out for toss at 130pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews eyes 6,000 ODI runs
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews (5,900) needs 100 runs to complete 6,000 ODI runs. Can Mathews achieve this feat with a century against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Delhi today?
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI, ICC monitoring AQI situation in Delhi
The BCCI and the ICC are monitoring the AQI situation in Delhi ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh today.
"The BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday's game and provide independent expert advice. Under Dr Guleria's guidance, the venue team has been taking mitigating actions throughout the day including the implementation of water sprinklers around the premises and the installation of air purifiers in the dressing rooms and match officials areas. The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr Guleria," ICC said in a statement to Cricbuzz website.
"The ICC will continue to work in collaboration with Dr Guleria, BCCI, DDCA, and the Delhi Government to monitor the air quality and to take all possible steps to mitigate the air quality concerns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the match remains scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday," the statement added.
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Cricket board sacked
Sri Lanka cricket (SLC) board was on Monday sacked by the government in the aftermath of the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Can Sri Lanka bounce back with a win over Bangladesh in their next World Cup 2023 match in Delhi today?
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana eyes 50 ODI wickets
Sri Lanka off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (47) needs three scalps to get to 50 wickets in the ODI format. Can Theekshana achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in New Delhi on Monday?
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Delhi weather update
Will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi we called off due to severe air pollution in the National Capital?
Check Delhi weather report for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dilshan Madhushanka aims for Lankan record
Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka is five wickets away from equalling Chaminda Vaas and Muthiah Muralitharan - 23 - for the most wickets by a Sri Lankan in a World Cup. He currently is level with Lasith Malinga on 18. Can Madhushanka achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh today?
Shakib al Hasan or Kusal Mendis? Mahmudullah or Dilshan Madhushanka? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Shakib al Hasan or Kusal Mendis? Mahmudullah or Dilshan Madhushanka? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama eyes 1,000 ODI runs
Sri Lankan batter Sadeera Samarawickrama (946) is 54 runs short of completing the landmark of 1,000 runs in ODIs. Can Samarawickrama achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in New Delhi today?
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Live streaming details
Bangladesh will be facing off against Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.
Check when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have big edge in head-to-head
Sri Lanka have big edge over Bangladesh in head-to-head ODI matches till date. In 53 ODIs between the two sides, SL have won 42 and Bangladesh have won just 9 and two matches ending in no-result. Can Bangladesh turn the tables on Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in New Delhi today?
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: SL raise concern about Delhi pollution
Sri Lanka cricket team have raised concerns about the severe air pollution in Delhi ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.
"Let me answer that question. I don't think we made a request like that. We didn't make a request to change, but we were just asking ICC what happens because when we came here, we saw that the Bangladesh team has cancelled and we saw actually the outside environment. So, we just asked them what's the plan. So, they said they will actually have a discussion, and then they'll come back. And I think they have installed some equipment here, and they've got specialists to check, and they are helping him out. So, they have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. So, we will do exactly what the ICC actually tells us to do," SL Team Manager Mahinda Halangoda informed the media.
LIVE BAN vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera to return
Kusal Perera is set to return to the top of the Sri Lanka lineup after his replacement Dimuth Karunaratne failed to impress with the bat. Perera should be back in lineup for match no. 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.
LIVE BAN VS SL WC 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh set to take at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.