Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews Tells Shakib Al Hasan 'Time To Go' After Taking His Wicket - WATCH

It was a sweet revenge for Angelo Mathews as he got Shakib Al Hasan out after getting 'timed out' in the first innings during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup match in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (November 6). The Sri Lanka all-rounder pulled out the 'Time Celebration' showing Shakib his watch during, however, one cannot confirm if he was wearing a watch or not but the message was clear why Mathews did that celebration.

Coming to their chase, Bangladesh were up and running with Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan toying with the Lanka bowling attack all over the park. However, two overs from Mathews after 30 overs changed the scenario for Sri Lanka and gave them some hope to win the contest.

In the first innings, Angelo Mathews was given out without facing a single delivery which erupted in controversy as Shakib Al Hasan refused to take his 'Timed Out' appeal back from the umpires. Mathews became the first player in 146 years to get 'Timed Out' in international cricket during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir called the entire Angelo Mathews time-out dismissal fiasco "pathetic" which took place during Sri Lanka's clash against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Mathews became the first batter to get dismissed by time out in international cricket in the 25th over of the first innings.

After Sadeera Samarawickrama had just lost his wicket, Mathews took his time striding out to the crease and arrived to take strike after the stipulated two-minute mark. Time further passed as he suffered an issue with his helmet strap.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the time out and the umpires obliged. Gambhir took to X, formerly Twitter to express his views on the entire incident.

"Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today," Gambhir wrote.

Mathews was seen having a discussion with Shakib, but Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal for a timeout and the umpires, following the rules, sent the former Lankan skipper trudging back to the dugout for a duck.

According to World Cup law 40.1.1, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be adjudged timed out.