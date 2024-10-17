‘Honour And Privilege To Welcome You’: Diana Edulji Welcomes Neetu David Into ICC Hall of Fame

Neetu David joined former India captain Diana Edulji in the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday and the latter could not think of anyone more deserving of the honour than the fellow left-arm spinner. Edulji wrote an open letter to David after the latter became only the second Indian women to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Edulji, 68, was the first one to be inducted last November. "It is an honour and a privilege to welcome you into the exclusive club that is the ICC Hall of Fame. Until now, I have been the only Indian woman inducted and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of being the first to join me," Edulji wrote in the letter released by ICC.

"It seems only yesterday that I saw you bowling in the nets as a teenager. I knew then that I had to try and bring you to Railways and that you would go onto play for India. Your bowling style and rhythm, even then, was incredible to watch and greatly impressed me. It told me you were set for big things and you proved me right.

"I knew then, too, that you would replace me both for Railways and India as our leading spinner. That we were both left-arm spinners meant our time playing together on the pitch was few and far between, but it was a true pleasure to watch you take on my mantle after I retired," said Edulji.

The 47-year-old David is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first female player from the country to claim 100 wickets in the format.

"To me, you were one of the best spinners I have ever seen. Your technique and skill that allowed you to generate such flight and dip was par excellence.

"Off the pitch, you have been a firm friend throughout the years, and I am delighted to be able to welcome you into the ICC Hall of Fame. There are few higher honours in our sport, and to be the only two Indian women currently inducted is a special bond between the two of us.

"I know the number of Indian women in the Hall of Fame will only increase in the coming years, but know that so many will have achieved what they did on a cricket pitch because of you," Edulji added.