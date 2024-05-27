Advertisement
How Much Did KKR, SRH, RR And RCB Earn From IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured INR 7 crore for finishing third in the IPL 2024, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took home INR 6.5 crore for finishing fourth this season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title with a resounding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final. However, beyond the glory and adulation of victory, lies a substantial monetary reward, as KKR walks away with a staggering INR 20 crore in prize money.

Dominance on the Field

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, KKR delivered a commanding performance, decimating SRH's challenge with clinical precision. Mitchell Starc's devastating bowling spell, complemented by Andre Russell and Harshit Rana's crucial contributions, ensured SRH's demise for a meager total of 113 runs, setting the stage for KKR's triumph.

A Batting Masterclass

In pursuit of victory, KKR's batsmen exhibited finesse and determination, led by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive innings of 39 runs off 32 balls. Venkatesh Iyer, the backbone of KKR's batting lineup, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, guiding his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win and securing the coveted IPL trophy.

The Reward of Victory

As the confetti settles and jubilant celebrations ensue, KKR's triumph translates into substantial financial gains. With the IPL 2024 prize money totaling INR 46.5 crore, KKR's championship conquest earns them the lion's share, a staggering INR 20 crore. This significant monetary reward not only commemorates their on-field excellence but also underscores the financial stakes involved in the IPL, elevating the significance of victory for franchises. Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured INR 7 crore for finishing third in the IPL 2024, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took home INR 6.5 crore for finishing fourth this season.

