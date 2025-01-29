How Much Did Virat Kohli Score The Last Time He Played In Ranji Trophy?

India’s veteran batter Virat Kohli is gearing up for his Ranji Trophy return after a massive gap of 12 years. Kohli is set to play in Delhi’s next fixture against Railways, starting from January 30 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The last time when Kohli played Ranji Trophy transpired during the clash between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (UP) in Ghaziabad back in November 2012.

Under the leadership of Suresh Raina, Uttar Pradesh won the toss and asked Delhi to bat first. The likes of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag departed after scoring 32 and 25 respectively. Delhi was reeling at 77/2 when Kohli walked out to bat. The stalwart batter smashed a couple of fours but then he was dismissed for 14 (19) against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Delhi was restricted to 235 runs, kudos to Punit Bisht (52) and Mithun Manhas (42) batting. For Uttar Pradesh, Imtiaz Ahmed starred with the ball as he scalped five wickets. In return, UP made 403 in their first innings with Mukul Dagar (116) hammering a hundred while Mohammad Kaif also played a crucial hand of 91. For Delhi, it was Sumit Narwal who took four wickets in 24 overs. In the second innings, Delhi made a terrific comeback with Gambhir scoring 47. Virat then came out to bat and ended up making 43 before getting dismissed. Delhi’s skipper Virender Sehwag came up with a fiery century, helping his team take a massive 154-run lead.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh chased down the total with six wickets to spare and as a result, Delhi lost the game by six wickets. This time, Virat Kohli will look to do well in his comeback Ranji trophy game against Railways, starting from January 30.