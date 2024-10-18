How To Watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live In India?

As the 2nd Test between Pakistan and England unfolds at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the anticipation reaches a fever pitch. After three enthralling days of cricket, the contest is finely poised, and the excitement surrounding Day 4 is palpable. The hosts have showcased a formidable performance, putting themselves in a strong position to challenge England’s batting lineup. With the series on the line, here's how you can catch all the action live and what to expect from the crucial final days of this riveting match.

Also Read: Meet Rachin Ravindra’s Girlfriend, Premila Morar - In Pics

Day 3 Highlights: Agha Salman Shines

On Day 3, Pakistan’s Agha Salman delivered a remarkable half-century, scoring 63 runs off 89 balls, supported ably by Saud Shakeel, who contributed 31 runs. Their efforts propelled Pakistan to a second-innings total of 221, setting England a challenging target of 297 runs. The spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were instrumental in dismantling England's batting order, claiming one wicket each as the tourists stumbled to 36 for 2 by the close of play.

England began their chase disastrously, losing opener Ben Duckett for a duck and fellow opener Zak Crawley shortly after, raising questions about their batting strategy against Pakistan’s spinners. Ollie Pope and Joe Root, who finished the day unbeaten, will need to anchor the innings if England hopes to chase down the total and secure the series.

A Close Contest Ahead

As we head into Day 4, England finds itself in a precarious situation, needing 261 runs with eight wickets in hand. The pitch, now wearing with age, promises to be a challenging surface for batting, favoring Pakistan’s spin attack. With their top order faltering, England’s hopes rest on the shoulders of experienced players like Pope and Root, who must guide the team through this difficult phase.

The weather forecast appears favorable, and cricket fans can expect an electrifying day as both teams fight for supremacy. Pakistan, led by Shan Masood, will look to exploit any weaknesses in England’s batting lineup, while the visitors must regroup and display resilience in their chase.

How to Watch Pakistan vs England Live in India

For cricket enthusiasts eager to watch the unfolding drama of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, here are the details on how to catch the live action:

Live Telecast and Streaming Options

Television: The match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network, which is known for its comprehensive coverage of international cricket. Subscribers can tune in to watch the action unfold on their screens.

Online Streaming: For those who prefer to stream the match, the Sony LIV app provides an excellent platform to catch the game live. With a subscription, you can enjoy uninterrupted access to the match from your mobile devices or smart TVs.

Timing and Broadcast Information

Match Start Time: The match is scheduled to resume at 10:30 AM IST, so make sure to tune in early to catch the pre-match analysis and commentary.

For Overseas Viewers: If you’re traveling or residing outside India, options like Willow TV in the US and Sky Sports Cricket in the UK are available. Additionally, you can utilize a VPN service, like NordVPN, to stream the match from anywhere in the world.

Key Players to Watch on Day 4

As the match approaches its climax, keep an eye on the following players:

Ollie Pope: He has the potential to turn the game around with his batting prowess and will be crucial in stabilizing England’s innings.

Agha Salman: His innings not only set a competitive target but also instilled confidence in the Pakistani camp.

Sajid Khan and Noman Ali: The spin duo's ability to exploit the turning pitch could be decisive in the match's outcome.