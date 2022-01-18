HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Docklands Stadium, 1:45 PM IST January 18

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades in Match no. 54 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Tuesday (January 18). The Hurricanes are still fighting for a playoff berth with 2 fixtures remaining. They defeated Sydney Thunder by 9 runs in their previous match to keep qualification hopes alive. Hobart Hurricanes are currently 5th on the table with 24 points.
However, Melbourne Renegades chances of qualifying for the playoffs are unlikely even if they both their remaining fixtures. The Renegades lost their last hope of qualification with a defeat from the Stars in their previous game. Melbourne Renegades sit at the bottom of the table with 15 points.
Match Details
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 54
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Date & Time: January 18th at 1:45 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app
HUR vs REN 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott (c)
Batters: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (vc), Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Mackenzie Harvey
All-rounders: D’Arcy Short
Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Sandeep Lamichhane
Captain: Ben McDermott
Vice-captain: Aaron Finch
HUR vs REN 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs
Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane
Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan