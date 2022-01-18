हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Docklands Stadium, 1:45 PM IST January 18

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match 54 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HUR vs REN, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades in Match no. 54 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Tuesday (January 18). The Hurricanes are still fighting for a playoff berth with 2 fixtures remaining. They defeated Sydney Thunder by 9 runs in their previous match to keep qualification hopes alive. Hobart Hurricanes are currently 5th on the table with 24 points.

However, Melbourne Renegades chances of qualifying for the playoffs are unlikely even if they both their remaining fixtures. The Renegades lost their last hope of qualification with a defeat from the Stars in their previous game. Melbourne Renegades sit at the bottom of the table with 15 points.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 54

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 18th at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming:  Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HUR vs REN 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott (c)

Batters:  Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (vc), Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Mackenzie Harvey

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Ben McDermott

Vice-captain: Aaron Finch

HUR vs REN 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan

