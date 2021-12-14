HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Bellerieve Oval, Hobart at 1:45 PM IST December 14

Hosts Hobart Hurricanes will take on Perth Scorchers in match 12 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Bellerieve Oval on Tuesday (December 14). The Hurricanes always perform well in their home conditions. They will be buoyed by the form of Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short at the top of the order, who powered the Hurricanes past Sydney Sixers by 44 runs (D/L Method) on Saturday and got their first points on the board. Hobart had lost to the same opponents by 14 runs in the previous encounter this season.

The Scorchers made a dream start to the 2021-22 campaign with two wins in a row against Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers. A sizzling century by Colin Munro helped them notch up their second win in this tournament against Strikers.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 12

Venue: Bellerieve Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: December 14th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HUR vs SCO 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (captain), Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, D’arcy Short

Bowlers: Joel Paris, Andrew Tye, Thomas Rogers, Matthew Kelly

Captain: Matthew Wade

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

HUR vs SCO BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Jordan Thompson, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou/ Tymal Mills