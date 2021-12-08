हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Aurora Stadium, Launceston at 1:05 PM IST December 8

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Sixers in their Big Bash League 2021-22 match. (Source: Twitter)

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 hero Matthew Wade’s Hobart Hurricanes will be up against Moises Henriques’ Sydney Sixers in Match 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (December 8). The Hurricanes failed to qualify for the knockouts in BBL 10 as they finished sixth in the standings with 28 points. They need to be on top of their game as they are facing Sydney Sixers, who are a formidable unit featuring dangerous Josh Phillipe, Chris Jordan, James Vince and Sean Abbott.

The Sixers got off to a flying start in this tournament as they defeated Melbourne Stars by massive 152 runs in the opening game of the season. With a fiery display from Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques, they posted 213 on the board, and then some phenomenal bowling performances from the bowlers handed them an easy win.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 4

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Date & Time: December 8th, at 1:05 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HUR vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Captain – Josh Phillipe

Vice-Captain – Tim David

Wicketkeeper – Josh Phillipe

Batter – James Vince, Jordan Silk, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott

All-rounders – D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques

Bowlers – Sean Abbott, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, James Faulkner, Jordan Thompson, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe

