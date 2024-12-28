‘I Also Believe In Siraj Bhai’: Nitish Reddy Salutes Star Pacer For Helping Him Score Maiden Century In Boxing Day Test

India’s star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy came up with a heartwarming post for his fellow teammate Mohammed Siraj after his brilliant hundred against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reddy scripted history as he scored his maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the fourth Test. The 21-year-old batter stayed unbeaten on 105 runs with the help of ten fours and a six, helping India’s recovery.

Reddy showed his absolute class in the middle and ended up getting a century. Washington Sundar on the other hand played well and smashed his half-century before getting departed. The duo helped India score 350/9 at the stumps.

India’s star pacer Mohammed Siraj was the last man who came in to bat in the middle in Melbourne. Since he is a pacer, not much can be expected out of him when it comes to batting but he surprised everyone. He played the remaining three balls in the Pat Cummins’ over to give the strike to Nitish. India’s all-rounder got to his hundred in the next over as he played a lofted straight drive against Scott Boland.

I also believe in Siraj bhai. mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/4oihPncWj5 — Nitish Kumar Reddy (NKReddy07) December 28, 2024

Nitish took to his social media handles and wrote a heartfelt post about Siraj, “I also believe in Siraj bhai.” Nitish wrote the caption after getting inspiration from Siraj’s famous interview after the T20 World Cup 2024 final where he lauded Jasprit Bumrah. He said, “I only believe in Jassi bhai.”

