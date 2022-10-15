'I am going to mankad...', RR cricketer Riyan Parag slammed by Indian fans for his controversial tweet, say 'Playing XI mein khelega?'

Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlie Dean at Lord's created a lot of debates on social media as the fans alongside cricketers as well started giving their opinions on social media. Highlighting the hot topic once again, Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Riyan Parag tweeted, "Im going to mankad/run out someone next year and it’s gonna create a fun twitter debate."

As it looks, Parag's intention does not look like he will mankad/run out someone next year surely but definately justifies that the cricketer enjoyed the debates between several big names on Twitter.

Checkout Riyan Parag's tweet below...

Im going to mankad/run out sm1 next year and it’s gonna create a fun twitter debate — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) October 15, 2022

However, fans did not take Parag's tweet like he would have imagined and started trolling the RR all-rounder with replies like, "What if you don't get a chance in the playing 11?"

Checkout the troll reactions here...

What if you don't get a chance to be in P11? — Akash (@ViratBomB) October 15, 2022

If you're bowling, team is already down in the drain so fair enough. October 15, 2022

Yeah, he will do everything apart from scoring runs. — sparrow.eth (@javedakeeb1994) October 15, 2022

Lol and you will have figures of 0-50 (4) in that game — AaryanSRTFan (@aaryanspam) October 15, 2022

Kar le bhai kar le

Atleast isi bahane kuch to contribute kar paoge , batting/bowling me to kuch hone se raha — َ (@DanielSamsDolan) October 15, 2022

In IPL 2022, Parag's performance was not upto the mark as he scored 184 runs with an unbeaten 56 being his best score in all 17 matches he played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"Winning matches (for my team)... I did that in a couple of matches but that’s not enough," Parag told Sports Tak when he was asked about playing for India.

"If I can win six-seven matches for my team in a tournament only then I will be in the reckoning. Right now, even I won’t feel good if my name comes up in the probables (list) for the Indian team. I don’t deserve it right now. In the coming season, my confidence will rise if I can guide my team to more victories," he added.