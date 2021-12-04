'I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir', says Ajaz Patel after picking all 10 wickets

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday said that the stars aligned for him to pick all 10 Test wickets in a single innings against India here at the Wankhede Stadium."Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of COVID. Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Ajaz told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well. Obviously, not a great start for us, but we have a few boys in the shed and put on some runs," he added.Ajaz Patel on Saturday (December 4) became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test inning. He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a knock of 150. As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat. Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

