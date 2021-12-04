हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

'I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir', says Ajaz Patel after picking all 10 wickets

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel shared his views on India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble and explains how grateful he is to have his name along-side Anil Kumble after picking up all the 10 wickets in the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test match.

&#039;I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir&#039;, says Ajaz Patel after picking all 10 wickets
Ajaz Patel, (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday said that the stars aligned for him to pick all 10 Test wickets in a single innings against India here at the Wankhede Stadium."Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of COVID. Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Ajaz told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well. Obviously, not a great start for us, but we have a few boys in the shed and put on some runs," he added.Ajaz Patel on Saturday (December 4) became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test inning. He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a knock of 150. As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat. Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2nd TestTest cricketAjaz PatelAnil Kumble
Next
Story

India tour of South Africa: Virat Kohli and Co to play only Tests and ODIs, T20Is to be rescheduled in 2022

Must Watch

PT14M47S

BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait says farmers' protest would not stop right now