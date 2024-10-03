Harmanpreet Kaur who is the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, recollected her memories of playing the Women’s T20 World Cup so far. The 35-year-old batter took part in the World Cup for the first time in England back in 2009. Kaur is now ready to showcase her finesse in the 2024 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As of now, Harmanpreet Kaur has played in 35 T20 World Cup matches where she has collected 576 runs at an average of 20.57 with a best score of 103 that came against New Zealand back in 2018 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Alongside Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet is the sixth player to have taken part in all editions of the T20 World Cups.

“I am someone who don’t remember stats a lot, but today, I know I have played nine World Cups. I have been a part of every ICC T20 World Cup. So, yeah, feeling like I am old,” Harmanpreet said.

“The evolution of the Women’s T20 Cup over that period of time, it’s just been phenomenal. And it’s played a really special role in the growth of our sport. Not much has really changed,” Harmanpreet added.

The Indian women’s team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on Friday. The India vs New Zealand game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.