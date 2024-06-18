During the 2024 IPL season, After LSG lost a crucial match against SRH by 10 wickets, videos of a heated exchange between the LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka and the Captain KL Rahul went viral all over social media where Sanjeev Goenka can be seen giving an earful to KL Rahul and the Indian star can be seen just standing there with a dejected look upon his face. This led to widespread debate and discussion on whether this is acceptable or not. Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant recently weighed in on what he felt about the situation.

"I Get Scolded Everyday But I'm Very Stubborn"- Rishabh Pant

Giving his opinions on the situation, Rishabh Pant said that heated exchanges are very common amongst IPL teams especially after a loss. He admitted that he too gets an earful a lot of times but he deals with it in his own way. "I actually didn't understand what happened in that situation. It seemed so by looking at it, and although I'm not sure what happened, there was something there. When you lose a match, there are obviously a lot of conversations. But the way it was portrayed, I'm not sure. I didn't see the video in real-time; otherwise, I would have given you an answer. I get scolded every day, but I'm also stubborn," said Rishabh Pant during an episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Reactions To The Rahul-Goenka Controversy

Several known names of the cricket world weighed in with their reactions to the controversy. LSG coach Justin Langer said that Goenka is one of the calmest guys he has ever worked with and it was just an exchange which is common after matches. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes that the discussion could have been held privately and the same is felt by many other Indian cricketers. Rahul and Goenka were seen burying the hatchet after the LSG owner hosted a private dinner with KL Rahul and the two were seen hugging and embracing each other. This controversy arose amidst LSG's poor performance in the IPL this season considering the fact that they had qualified for consecutive playoffs in 2022 and 2023.