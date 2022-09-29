NewsCricket
'I have the idea of how...': Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf warns India batters ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs PAK clash

Haris Rauf said that he is looking to give his best for Pakistan. He feels that having playd at MCG many a times will give him an added advantage over India. 

India and Pakistan cricket teams will take on each other for the third time this year at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India and Pakista met each twice at the Asia Cup 2022 held in UAE. And both teams won a game each. On both the occasions, it was a very good contest and that has excited the fans already for the October 23 clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who has played a lot of cricket at MCG, has made a big statement ahead of the all-important IND vs PAK contest, saying that he has already made plans on how to bowl to Indian batters in that match.   

Haris was speaking to the press at the conclusion of the fifth T20I vs England that Pakistan won in a last-over thriller. He said that India vs Pakistan game will always be a tough contest. He remembered the last year World Cup when he played his first clash vs India in such a high-pressure environment and said that is tough to handle the nerves. However, Rauf added that he now does not feel as pressured as he was in T20 World Cup 2021 vs India. "...But in the past two matches in the Asia Cup, I didn't feel much of it because I knew I just had to give my best," said Rauf. 

The Pakistan pacer further said that he is looking to give his best for the side. He feels that having playd at MCG many a times will give him an added advantage over India. Rauf plays BBL and represents the Melbourne Stars team and that is why he gets to play many matches at the G. "If I give my best, they won't be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I'm very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars and I have the idea of how the conditions play out there. I've already started planning of how I would bowl against India," Haris said.

