‘I’m Saying It Again’: Aakash Chopra Names THIS Batter To Become The Most Expensive Player Of IPL

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All the teams will bid for a total of 1574 players to strengthen their team ahead of the IPL 2025. Out of ten teams, five of them have not retained their captains as the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are expected to set the auction day on fire.

Former India player Aakash Chopra predicted that Rishabh Pant could break all records and may become the most expensive player in the history of IPL. Last year, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history as he got a whopping amount of Rs 24.75 crore from KKR.

“Rishabh Pant. I’m saying it again. He could still become the most expensive player in the history of the IPL," said Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel.

“He [Pant] could go even beyond Rs 25-26 crore," Chopra continued.

“I can see three teams going absolutely hammer and tongs for him. One has Rs 110 cr (PBKS), one has Rs 83 cr (RCB). They’ll fight each other and a lot of money will be spent," added Chopra.

As of now, Rishabh Pant has taken part in 111 matches for Delhi Capitals where he scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31. In the IPL 2024, Pant finished the season as the team’s highest run-getter as he he collected 446 runs in 13 games with an average of 40.55. He also smashed 3 half-centuries and 25 sixes in the season.

Every team has a purse of INR 120 crore but then a few of that has already been spent in the IPL 2025 retentions. Punjab Kings have the largest purse with an amount of INR 110.5 crore to spend at the mega auction. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction promises to be one of the most exciting events in cricket, with record-breaking bids and fierce competition expected as franchises vie for the league’s top talent. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the highest-paid cricketer and the most expensive player in IPL history.