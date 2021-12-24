I too wanted to retire in an Indian jersey: Harbhajan Singh in his emotional retirement speech — read full text here

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the game, on Friday (December 24), on his YouTube channel. In his retirement speech, he thanked his parents, his wife and sisters for their selfless love and struggle to make him what he is today. Harbhajan also said that he is ready to serve Indian cricket in new roles if needed. The 41-year-old cricketer said that he had made up his mind to retire from the game when he was Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

Read the full text of his retiremen speech below:

"My 25-year journey, from the chaotic streets of Jalandhar to the Indian cricket team, has been beautiful. There was no other motivation as big for as wearing the Indian cricket team jersey and playing for the country. But there comes a time in all our lives when we have to take some tough decisions and move in life. I have been waiting to make one announcement for last few years. I was waiting for the right moment to share it with you all. Today, I am announcing retirement from all forms of the game. Practically, I had taken announcement a long time back but could not announce it. Anyway I was not playing active cricket for a long time. However, while I was with Kolkata Knight Riders, I had made up my mind about retirement but did not announce it as I had made a commitment to them.

Like any other cricketer, I too wanted retire in an Indian jersey but the fate had something else planned for me. I have always played with 100 percent commitment for whichever team I have played for. That my team should finish at the top. Whether the team was Indian cricket team, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Surrey or Essex county.

I have been able to achive so much in cricket and life due to the blessings of my guruji Sant Harcharan Singh. He gave a direction to my life and each one of his learnings will help me do well further in life. My father Sardar Sardev Singh Plaha and mother Avtar Kaur Plaha have struggled a lot to make my dreams come true. It is only due to their hard work that I was able to play international cricket for India. I pray to god to again be born as their son in next life. My sisters have done so many prayers for me and due to their efforts, I have been blessed with so much happiness in my life. I would never be able to pay back what they have done for me. I know I have not spent time with you all and I don't know how many RakshaBandhan have passed like this but now I will not give any opportunity to you all to make a complaint about my absence. You are my rockstars, my sister. I love you. You are the pillars of my family.

My wife Geeta. I just want to tell you that your love completes me. Thank you for being there in this journey. You have seen my best and worst both. Now I have enough time to spend with you. You won't complain about time now. Hinaya Heer and Jovan Veer, both of you are my life. When you both grow up, I hope you you two will realise what your father used to do. I am happy that now I will have time to watch you both grow and get to spend a lot of time with you all.

On cricket field, my first sense of achievement was my hat-trick in Kolkata, becoming the first Indian bowler to do so. I also took 32 wickets in 3 Tests which is a world record till now. The 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup wins were memorable and important to me. I will never be able to forget those memories and even today I cannot express how much happiness that win gave to me.

I have been lucky to have some very good people in this journey, some became friends and some family members. I want to thank all my teammates and opposition players from my Under-14 days to the Indian seniors to the IPL days. I also extend my thanks to the coaches, groundsmen, umpires, media and each one of those persons who played a big role in my development. I am also thankful to all my fans who prayed for me and wished me well when I played for the country.

I also want to thank BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and all members of the BCCI who have helped players go forward in their lives. Thank you to state association, Punjab association as well. MP Panda sir and IS Bindra sir, you both will always stay close to my heart.

Cricket was, is and will be an important part of my life. I have been a loyal servant to Indian cricket for many years. And I will always try to be one on years to come. I don't know what future beholds for me but I know one thing for sure that whatever I have achieved today is only because of this game called cricket. I will be happy to be of any help to Indian cricket in any way.

With new challenges, a new chapter is beginning in my life. Trust me, your Turabanator is ready for this new challenge as well. Thank you. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."