हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

ICC announces confirmed schedule, qualification process for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The 10-team ICC Women's T20 World Cup has now been rescheduled to February 9-26 in 2023.

ICC announces confirmed schedule, qualification process for Women&#039;s T20 World Cup 2023
File Photo (Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the confirmed schedule and the qualification process for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in South Africa in 2023.

The 10-team World Cup has now been rescheduled to February 9-26, 2023 and will see the hosts South Africa and the seven top teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings as of November 30, 2021 - from the teams that competed at the Australia 2020 event - qualify automatically for the 2023 edition.

"The remaining two spots will be determined through a qualification process which is scheduled to start at regional level in August 2021 and includes 37 teams," said ICC in an official statement. 

The ICC said that this is an increase of ten teams from the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 qualification, reflecting the continued growth of bilateral women's T20 International cricket.

Eight teams Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, Philippines and Turkey are all competing in an ICC women's event for the first time, which according to ICC is a nod to the growth within women's cricket around the globe in emerging markets. 

"Argentina and Brazil will return to ICC women's competition for the first time since 2012," said ICC.

The five regions will host a regional qualifying event with the top team from each region joining the bottom two ranked teams in the Women's T20I Rankings as of November 30 2021 – from the teams that competed at the Australia 2020 event - into the eight-team ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022. 

The final position will be filled by the highest-ranked team in the regional qualifiers on the November cut-off date, who missed out on topping their regional event table.

Across the qualification pathway, there will be 115 Women's T20 Internationals played in the ICC events. 

"Alongside more regular women’s international cricket it also provides teams with the opportunity to move up the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings," informed ICC.

ICC also stated that all events are subject to COVID-19 arrangements if required at that time.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's T20 World CupICCT20 World Cup
Next
Story

'Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi, bowlers ki vaat thi': Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh
  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M16S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 12, 2020