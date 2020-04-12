ICC asks fans to spot Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping its fan engaged these days by digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts or by posting some riddles for its followers to solve.

On the occassion of Easter on Sunday, the ICC once again took to its Twitter handle and shared a series of iconic cricket photos and asked its fans to find the easter eggs in the pictures.

The ICC posted a picture of the Bangladesh U-19 team from their ICC World Cup victory in South Africa, a photo of Australia team from their sixth Women's T20 World Cup win in 2020, a picture of Netherlands team from their win in the final of the T20 World Cup qualifying campaign, a photo of England women's cricket team and a picture of captains of all eight teams ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

"It's time for some #Easter fun!Find the Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos Egg," the ICC wrote along with the pictures.

Can you find the hidden in this photo?#Easter pic.twitter.com/LatlJTLjBr — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Soon after the ICC posted the pictures, a lot of fans started coming up with replies. Later, the world's cricket governing body posted the answers for its followers.

Unable to spot all eggs? We've got you covered. Click here for the answers https://t.co/03keJi6hBK — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Easter, which celebrates Jesus Christ's resurrection and is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Christians, begins with sunrise services, exclaiming the Paschal greeting, clipping the church, decorating Easter eggs as a symbol of the empty tomb.

On this day, decorated eggs – known as Easter eggs- are gifted to friends and family members. Besides, the day is also celebrated with a lot of other food dishes and desserts.