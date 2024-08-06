The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has cast a shadow over the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, prompting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to consider alternative venues for the tournament. Scheduled to start in just 57 days, with the opening match set for October 3 between England and South Africa, the ICC is evaluating options as the situation in Bangladesh remains volatile.

Recent weeks have seen significant political turmoil in Bangladesh, marked by an anti-government movement that has led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. On Monday, Hasina flew to India for refuge while General Waker-Uz-Zaman assumed control as the new interim leader. The unrest has escalated, culminating in the destruction of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza’s residence by protestors.

In response to these developments, the ICC is actively assessing the situation in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), local security agencies, and independent security consultants. The organization has prioritized the safety and well-being of all tournament participants, leading to a reconsideration of Bangladesh as the host nation.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has identified several potential backup venues for the World Cup, including the UAE, India, and Sri Lanka. The tournament, which features ten teams, is set to run from October 3 to October 20.

The UAE is emerging as a strong contender for hosting the event, particularly if the ICC decides to relocate the tournament from Bangladesh. The region’s favorable conditions in October and established infrastructure make it a viable option. Conversely, Sri Lanka faces a high likelihood of rain during October, which could impact the tournament’s schedule. Additionally, hosting the event in India might pose challenges related to visa issues, particularly concerning the participation of the Pakistani team.

Amid the unrest, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also postponed the departure of their 'A' team by 48 hours for their series in Pakistan, as Dhaka’s airport remains closed. The BCB and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are collaborating on a revised tour itinerary, with the Bangladesh 'A' team now scheduled to arrive in Islamabad later than originally planned. The series, which includes two four-day matches and three 50-over games, is set to take place from August 10-27.

The ICC’s decision will be influenced by the evolving political situation and logistical considerations, with the primary concern being the safety and security of all involved in the Women’s T20 World Cup.