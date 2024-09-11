Advertisement
WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

ICC Declares Free Entry For Fans Below 18 In Stadiums For Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches

The tournament shifted its base to the UAE. The mega event starts on October 3 with a clash between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared that fans who are below 18 years of age can watch the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches for free in the stadiums of the United Arab Emirates. Those who are above 18 or more will have to buy tickets at five Dirhams, which approximately equals to ₹115. The ICC also came up with an announcement of the sale of tickets for the mega event yesterday with a special laser show on the Burj Khalifa. 

ICC posted a video of the same followed by the announcement of sales of tickets. Notably, the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was slated to take place in Bangladesh earlier but due to political reasons, the tournament shifted its base to the UAE. The mega event starts on October 3 with a clash between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women.

While talking at a press conference, ICC Chief Executive George Allerdice said, “One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams and Under 18s will go free."

The likes of Dubai and Sharjah will be hosting the mega event in the UAE. Fans will have to regularly check the official website of the ICC to get details about the sale of tickets. The high-octane event is set to take place on October 3, and the final is slated to transpire on October 20 in Dubai.

